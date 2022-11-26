Read full article on original website
Booker T Could See AEW Closing In A Few Years Due To Actions Like The Elite Mocking CM Punk
The NXT commentator discusses how The Elite have handled All Out and the reaction from. Never one to hold back what’s on his mind, Booker T spoke volumes about the circumstances of the AEW All Out media scrum fiasco on a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. After seeing how The Elite made light of the incident during last week’s AEW Dynamite, Booker T was sceptical about how much longer the company can survive.
William Regal Could Reportedly Still Leave AEW For WWE Despite 3 Year Deal
William Regal made his AEW debut at the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view event on March 6 of this year. As previously reported, William Regal signed a 3-year deal with AEW, so he still has plenty of time left on his contract. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went...
WWE Muted “We Want Sasha” Chants During Survivor Series
Sasha Banks walked out of WWE earlier this year, but that has not prevented fans from demanding her back on their screens. Despite her absence, fans have clearly not stopped wanting her to come back to the company. This was made more evident by the fact that fans started chanting “We want Sasha” during Survivor Series.
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/26/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired NJPW STRONG Showdown on November 26. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Greg...
Charlotte Flair Teases Return To The Ring
Charlotte Flair has been out of action since her loss at WrestoeMania Backlash on May 8th. We’re going on seven months without Charlotte on WWE TV in any capacity, but recently she’s been throwing out some hints that maybe a return is on the horizon. Charlotte took to Twitter to post a picture of herself with the SmackDown Women’s Title two days ago and now yesterday, she took to Instagram to post a picture of herself wearing ring boots while seemingly sitting in a ring.
Bodybuilder Says The Rock Lies About His 8000 Calorie Diet
The Rock may look and eat like a bodybuilder, but his diet may have been exaggerated. His workout routine is next level, and he is able to maintain a consistent training routine despite his busy schedule. To maintain those incredible muscles, The Rock reportedly eats 8,000 calories per day. However, one bodybuilder has called out The Rock for lying about his diet.
Tony Schiavone Isn’t A Fan Of DQ Finishes To Matches
Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the latest episode of What Happened When. During the episode, Conrad Thompson pointed out that sometimes a match will have a DQ finish, leading to a big brawl before the show goes off the air. To this, Schiavone said:. “That’s a storytelling device. You can...
Mike Tyson Spent Over An Hour Trying To Learn To Count Like A WWE Referee
Mike Tyson was devoted to doing his role right as special enforcer when Shawn Michaels took on Stone Cold Steve Austin. During a recent episode of Monday Mailbag, former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed that he spent one hour with Mike Tyson trying to teach him how to count like a referee.
Kurt Angle Believes Triple H And Braun Strowman Could Have Had 5 Star Matches Together
Kurt Angle believes two names could have produced magic in WWE’s squared circle. While speaking during the most recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle recalled the 2017 Survivor Series match. Angle stated that he believes Triple H and Braun Strowman could have had 5-star matches if WWE decided to book the in a long-term feud.
Dana Brooke Gets Married
Dana Brooke has gotten hitched in a secret ceremony. Outside the ring, Dana Brooke started dating boxer, Ulysses Diaz. The couple announced their engagement in July 2021. However, since the announcement, things have been quiet regarding their wedding plans until recently,. Today, Ulysses Diaz took to Instagram to wish Dana...
WWE Planning On Doing More Post Show Press Conferences Going Forward
Survivor Series concluded last night, and it was a night of memorable moments and great matches. It also featured a press conference following the match. Per Fightful Select, it was reported that WWE plans on doing more press conference events in the future, considering the success she already had. We’re...
This Week’s WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Down For Survivor Series Go Home Show
The preliminary viewership numbers for this week’s SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reports Friday’s WWE SmackDown averaged 2.064 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour produced 2.224 million viewers while the second hour produced 1.904 million viewers. The November 18 episode scored 2.127 million preliminary viewers with a final viewership number of 2.232 million viewers. Friday’s episode averaged a 0.45 preliminary rating in the 18 to 49 demographic with the first hour scoring a 0.5 and the second hour scoring a 0.4. The November 18 episode scored a 0.56 final rating.
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red At Survivor Series
The Bloodline squared off against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in the Men’s WarGames match. The Bloodline reigned supreme when the dust settled. Every member of The Bloodline save for Roman Reigns wore red gear. While speaking on Not Sam Wrestling, Sarath Ton explained that Roman Reigns actually didn’t like the fabric texture which was chosen for him, so he wore his normal ring gear instead.
Kevin Owens “Dodged A Bullet” With Knee Injury
We now have an update on Kevin Owens’ knee injury that almost took him out of the War Games match at Survivor Series. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Owens’ knee held up, but he wasn’t sure by the end of the match against Jey Uso that he is still hurt. He explained how Kevin got through the match, as well as how he worked the house show on Sunday and the Raw last night. Dave also stated that Kevin is fit to work now, and it’s a good sign because there was some concern two weeks ago that he’d be out for a while.
Watch: Sami Zayn And Jey Uso Do Special Handshake At WWE Live Event
Sami and Jey made up after their War Games match at Survivor Series to the delight of many fans. The two shared a hug after the incredible matchup and that got a huge pop from the crowd inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Jey acknowledged Sami Zayn by posting a picture of the two on his Instagram Stories as well.
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Five Results (11/28/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night five of its Super Junior Tag League tournament on November 28 from Nagano Sports Park General Gymnasium in Nagano, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results below. – TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) def. Oskar Leube & Yuto...
1/4 Of Tickets Available For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
The ticket sales for this Wednesday’s Dynamite seem to be trending in the direction of a sellout. WrestleTix’s Patreon reported that out of the current seating capacity of 4,616, 3,429 tickets have been distributed. This means that only 1,187 tickets are yet to be sold. Given that the 3/4th of the tickets have been sold with two days to go, it is most likely that the show will be sold out or is close to selling out.
Several WWE Talent Pulled From Wrestlecade
Wrestlecade was held on November 26th at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, NC. The event is an annual wrestling convention that brings wrestlers and fans together for 3 days. The convention features top stars from the present as well as legends from the past. Sadly, some big names weren’t there after initially being a part of the event.
Ric Flair Once Dressed In Drag To Prank Another Pro Wrestler
While Ric Flair’s professional life was on the rise, his personal life was moving in the opposite direction, which resulted in some financial troubles for the “Nature Boy”. Therefore, a good way for someone like Flair to wind down and take his mind off his many problems was to prank people.
Heat Between Roman Reigns And Kevin Owens Will Not Obstruct WWE’s Current Plans
The Tribal Chief was mad at Kevin Owens for a very good reason after the match, but that doesn’t mean WWE will be changing their plans for Kevin Owens going forward. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Roman Reigns getting mad at Kevin Owens and explained that despite the argument, WWE is still going forward with their plans for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
