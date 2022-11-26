We now have an update on Kevin Owens’ knee injury that almost took him out of the War Games match at Survivor Series. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Owens’ knee held up, but he wasn’t sure by the end of the match against Jey Uso that he is still hurt. He explained how Kevin got through the match, as well as how he worked the house show on Sunday and the Raw last night. Dave also stated that Kevin is fit to work now, and it’s a good sign because there was some concern two weeks ago that he’d be out for a while.

19 HOURS AGO