Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Booker T Could See AEW Closing In A Few Years Due To Actions Like The Elite Mocking CM Punk
The NXT commentator discusses how The Elite have handled All Out and the reaction from. Never one to hold back what’s on his mind, Booker T spoke volumes about the circumstances of the AEW All Out media scrum fiasco on a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. After seeing how The Elite made light of the incident during last week’s AEW Dynamite, Booker T was sceptical about how much longer the company can survive.
bodyslam.net
William Regal Could Reportedly Still Leave AEW For WWE Despite 3 Year Deal
William Regal made his AEW debut at the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view event on March 6 of this year. As previously reported, William Regal signed a 3-year deal with AEW, so he still has plenty of time left on his contract. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer went...
bodyslam.net
WWE Muted “We Want Sasha” Chants During Survivor Series
Sasha Banks walked out of WWE earlier this year, but that has not prevented fans from demanding her back on their screens. Despite her absence, fans have clearly not stopped wanting her to come back to the company. This was made more evident by the fact that fans started chanting “We want Sasha” during Survivor Series.
bodyslam.net
Charlotte Flair Teases Return To The Ring
Charlotte Flair has been out of action since her loss at WrestoeMania Backlash on May 8th. We’re going on seven months without Charlotte on WWE TV in any capacity, but recently she’s been throwing out some hints that maybe a return is on the horizon. Charlotte took to Twitter to post a picture of herself with the SmackDown Women’s Title two days ago and now yesterday, she took to Instagram to post a picture of herself wearing ring boots while seemingly sitting in a ring.
bodyslam.net
Tony Schiavone Isn’t A Fan Of DQ Finishes To Matches
Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the latest episode of What Happened When. During the episode, Conrad Thompson pointed out that sometimes a match will have a DQ finish, leading to a big brawl before the show goes off the air. To this, Schiavone said:. “That’s a storytelling device. You can...
bodyslam.net
NJPW World And Super Junior Tag League Results (11/27/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night three of its World Tag League tournament and night four of its Super Junior Tag League tournament on November 27 from Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Dolphins Arena) in Aichi, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below.
bodyslam.net
Dana Brooke Gets Married
Dana Brooke has gotten hitched in a secret ceremony. Outside the ring, Dana Brooke started dating boxer, Ulysses Diaz. The couple announced their engagement in July 2021. However, since the announcement, things have been quiet regarding their wedding plans until recently,. Today, Ulysses Diaz took to Instagram to wish Dana...
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens “Dodged A Bullet” With Knee Injury
We now have an update on Kevin Owens’ knee injury that almost took him out of the War Games match at Survivor Series. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Owens’ knee held up, but he wasn’t sure by the end of the match against Jey Uso that he is still hurt. He explained how Kevin got through the match, as well as how he worked the house show on Sunday and the Raw last night. Dave also stated that Kevin is fit to work now, and it’s a good sign because there was some concern two weeks ago that he’d be out for a while.
bodyslam.net
NWA USA Stream And Results (11/26/22)
The latest episode of NWA USA was held on Saturday, November 26, 2022. You can watch the full episode on NWA’s Youtube channel. The full results for the show can be found below. – The Pope & JTG def. The Miserably Faithful (w/Father James Mitchell & Sal Rinauro) –...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Viewership Up This Week As Key Demo Holds Steady
The viewership for this week’s AEW Dynamite is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 880,000 viewers on November 23. This number is up from last week’s episode which drew 818,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.32 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is the same 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.
bodyslam.net
Dexter Lumis Earns A WWE Contract On RAW
Dexter Lumis is finally apart of WWE. Tonight on RAW, The Miz battled Dexter Lumis in an Anything Goes match where if Miz won, Lumis would be gone forever but if Dexter won, he would officially be signed to WWE. The Miz tried to get out of the match before it even started, but Adam Pearce put a stop to that. The match began and things went wild. Fighting around the ring, weapons being used, including Miz putting a Vice grip on Lumis’ head to no effect and much more chaos but in the end, Lumis made Miz submit. At ringside, Adam Peace gave Dexter the contract and he signed it right there and then. Lumis also received a bag of money that Miz owed him, and Dexter handed some 100 dollar bills out to kids in the crowd. Miz ended up attacking him on the ramp and taking the money back from a kid, but caught a super kick from Johnny Gargano who snuck up from behind. Johnny ended up giving the child his money back and celebrated with Lumis.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Down For Survivor Series Go Home Show
The preliminary viewership numbers for this week’s SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reports Friday’s WWE SmackDown averaged 2.064 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour produced 2.224 million viewers while the second hour produced 1.904 million viewers. The November 18 episode scored 2.127 million preliminary viewers with a final viewership number of 2.232 million viewers. Friday’s episode averaged a 0.45 preliminary rating in the 18 to 49 demographic with the first hour scoring a 0.5 and the second hour scoring a 0.4. The November 18 episode scored a 0.56 final rating.
bodyslam.net
WWE Planning On Doing More Post Show Press Conferences Going Forward
Survivor Series concluded last night, and it was a night of memorable moments and great matches. It also featured a press conference following the match. Per Fightful Select, it was reported that WWE plans on doing more press conference events in the future, considering the success she already had. We’re...
bodyslam.net
Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Wear Red At Survivor Series
The Bloodline squared off against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in the Men’s WarGames match. The Bloodline reigned supreme when the dust settled. Every member of The Bloodline save for Roman Reigns wore red gear. While speaking on Not Sam Wrestling, Sarath Ton explained that Roman Reigns actually didn’t like the fabric texture which was chosen for him, so he wore his normal ring gear instead.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Sees Drop Of Over 50,000 Viewers With Black Friday Edition
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night Rampage. Alfred Konuwa reports that the Black Friday episode of AEW Rampage drew a fast national rating of 391,000 viewers for their special 4:00 PM time slot. They also drew 129k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The...
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/26/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired NJPW STRONG Showdown on November 26. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Greg...
bodyslam.net
Mike Tyson Spent Over An Hour Trying To Learn To Count Like A WWE Referee
Mike Tyson was devoted to doing his role right as special enforcer when Shawn Michaels took on Stone Cold Steve Austin. During a recent episode of Monday Mailbag, former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed that he spent one hour with Mike Tyson trying to teach him how to count like a referee.
bodyslam.net
1/4 Of Tickets Available For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
The ticket sales for this Wednesday’s Dynamite seem to be trending in the direction of a sellout. WrestleTix’s Patreon reported that out of the current seating capacity of 4,616, 3,429 tickets have been distributed. This means that only 1,187 tickets are yet to be sold. Given that the 3/4th of the tickets have been sold with two days to go, it is most likely that the show will be sold out or is close to selling out.
bodyslam.net
Watch: Sami Zayn And Jey Uso Do Special Handshake At WWE Live Event
Sami and Jey made up after their War Games match at Survivor Series to the delight of many fans. The two shared a hug after the incredible matchup and that got a huge pop from the crowd inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Jey acknowledged Sami Zayn by posting a picture of the two on his Instagram Stories as well.
bodyslam.net
Candice LeRae Makes Her Return On RAW
Tonight on RAW, Cathy Kelley caught up with a returning Candice LeRae backstage where she expressed her frustrations with being on the shelf following an attack from Damage CTRL. Candice then took the mic all to herself and reintroduced herself to Damage CTRL before stating that she will kick Dakota Kai’s ass, tonight! The match is now set for later on in the show.
Comments / 0