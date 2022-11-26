Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Vodafone NZ Becomes Microsoft Azure's Peering Service Partner
Vodafone New Zealand announced it has recently become a Microsoft Azure Peering Service partner. Microsoft Azure Peering Service provides direct access between Vodafone and Microsoft’s networks – providing users with diverse and highly available connectivity to Microsoft services at more locations, reducing latency and eliminating congestion. By leveraging Vodafone’s connectivity and professional services capabilities as well as Microsoft’s focus on cloud services, Vodafone aims to help organizations across Aotearoa enable a truly modern ICT experience from anywhere.
Business Insider
5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password
You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
IGN
Here Are All the Best Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals You Can Get Right Now
Cyber Monday sales have started to go live at Dell, HP, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Many of these deals might look familiar to you, and that's because several of the best Black Friday deals have carried over to Cyber Monday. A few deals in fact have dropped in price even further! There are also some brand new deals that we haven't seen before. HP is a prime example of this. Not only do they have some new deals that are specific to Cyber Monday, they're offering bigger discounts on their Black Friday deals.
IGN
Need for Speed: Unbound Palace Edition Is Now Live on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
Need for Speed: Unbound is all set to release on December 2, 2022, but the players that were able to get the Palace Edition can enter the world on November 29, 2022. Palace Skateboards, the London based skate brand has joined the adrenaline filled streets of Lakeshore City and players will receive a bunch of exclusive content along with early access through the Palace Edition. The exclusive content includes 4 stunningly intense Palace branded custom cars, a stacked Clothing Pack, ‘Palifornia’ License Plate, Tri-Ferg Character Pose, and more.
CNET
How Fast Is Your Internet Connection? Here’s an Easy Way to Find Out
Are you having a tough time loading your favorite website? Is your latest round of Warzone lagging? Maybe Disney Plus keeps buffering while you're trying to binge Andor? The next time your home internet connection is struggling, take a few minutes to troubleshoot it. A good place to start is by checking your internet connection's speed.
Business Insider
How to manage 'Local Network Access' on your iPhone or iPad and grant or revoke permission for apps
Some apps on your iPhone and iPad may ask for permission to find and connect to devices on your local network. These apps usually need to find compatible devices on your network — smart home apps may need to connect to smart speakers and other smart devices, for example.
itechpost.com
Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Other Streaming Services Continuous Price Increase Explained
The cost of streaming services is getting more and more expensive. If you're someone who subscribes to several streaming services at the same time, then the cost will certainly start to feel heavy. This is the case for most streaming services as of late, and it is causing subscribers to give up their subscriptions.
The Windows Club
The connection between your access point, router or cable modem and the Internet is broken
If you’re unable to connect to the internet on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer due to Wi-Fi problems, and when you run the Internet Connections Troubleshooter, you see the message The connection between your access point, router or cable modem and the Internet is broken displayed in the Windows Network Diagnostics report, then this post is intended to help you with solutions to resolve the issue.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday 2022 Deals
Black Friday has passed, but there are still deals to be found. We're moving towards post-Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, deals now, so it's time to get stuck into some of the very best Nintendo deals. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle deal from basically every Black Friday of the past is back once again, and is now live at Best Buy Cyber Monday and GameStop Cyber Monday If you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch as a gift for someone, the Mario Kart 8 Black bundle is perfect.
IGN
Apple Names Apex Legends, Moncage and Inscryption Among Best Games of the Year
Apple today announced the winners of this year’s App Store Awards. Each year Apple’s global App Store editorial team from around the world choose apps which make a significant experiential as well as cultural impact on users. “It’s an honour to be able to recognize the achievements of...
Carl Pei signs off on Elon Musk making an Android phone competitor
Would you want Elon to make an alternative to current smartphones with a new operating system?
Google Maps to get s live-view and Augmented Reality (AR) upgrade: Real time visuals & navigation on camera
All these new features will be available starting this week to both, Android and iOS users. A new Google Maps update will let you use augmented reality (AR) to explore key places in major cities. The feature is called Live View, and it was first hinted at back in September during Google's Search On 22 event.
IGN
UK-Based Startup Reveals Plans to Develop Video Game Consoles for Dogs
While you may have a video game console to entertain yourself every now and then, a man's best friend is also an equally fun partner to spend your time with. But what happens when you're busy and you don't have the time to spend with your dog? On one hand, you do have video games as an alternative. But canines don't necessarily have that as an option. Until now.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Cloud Storage deals: iDrive 10TB Cloud Storage from $3.98/year
Cyber Monday is only a few days away and most - if not - all offers from Black Friday have been carried over by cloud storage providers. There are some outrageously good deals for those looking to store their data and photos online in virtual vaults. We've trawled the interweb and spoken with our partners to collect the best Cyber Monday cloud storage deals as of November 26th.
thefastmode.com
Mediaroom Play Powers Next-Gen of Bell Fibe TV Service
MediaKind announced that Mediaroom Play is powering more TV services to viewers across Canada, marking a new era in media entertainment experiences. Mediaroom Play combines the quality of experience brought by the Mediaroom IPTV platform with the wealth of applications offered by Android TV. The deployment enables TV providers to bring live TV, on-demand shows and movies, Cloud PVR, apps, voice remote, and powerful search, all in one place. With Google Play Store integration, providers can also offer access to over 7,000 apps including some of the favorite streaming content applications, positioning themselves as leading aggregators of media services in Canada. Most recently, MediaKind worked with Bell Canada on the latest evolution of its Fibe TV service.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is a marketing term for the Monday after Thanksgiving, when retailers roll out their online sales. It's basically an extension of Black Friday, and Black Friday 2022 was pretty great for deals, actually. The Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal returned once again, giving you a free copy of Mario Kart 8 and 3-months Nintendo Online, but we've also seen exciting new deals like price cuts on Sonic Frontiers. Those Sonic Frontier deals have now extended into Cyber Monday.
Home is where the Wi-Fi is — upgrade it with this Cyber Monday Eero mesh router deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. With a healthy $120 discount on a single unit, the Eero Pro 6E is an excellent choice among mesh routers, particularly considering its feature set. Since it works as a smart hub, the Eero Pro 6E is also suited to handle your Zigbee devices through Alexa. Deals of this magnitude are hard to come by, so we recommend that interested buyers jump on it immediately.
Digital Trends
These are the apps that have kept me glued to the Quest Pro
The Meta Quest Pro isn’t perfect. It’s certainly a device that shoots for the stars to land among the clouds. And while it’s still early days for this platform and for this technology as a whole, there’s a surprising amount of depth to the app ecosystem available.
IGN
Need for Speed: Unbound High Resolution Gameplay Leaked Online; EA Apologises for Recent Twitter Controversy
Leaks are very common in today's day and age for almost all industries, but it isn't fair for the developers that have put in months and years to create the game for the players. The most recent victim to leaks is none other than the most anticipated arcade racing title of 2022, Need for Speed: Unbound.
Comments / 0