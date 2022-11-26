Read full article on original website
MU gymnastics to have six appearances on SEC Network
Six Missouri gymnastics meets will be broadcast on SEC Network during the 2023 season, ESPN announced Tuesday. The Tigers’ first SEC Network appearance comes in their conference home opener against Georgia on Jan. 13. Two other home meets — against Kentucky (Feb. 3) and Auburn (Feb. 19) — will air on the network. The other three matches will be on the road, against LSU (Jan. 20), Florida (Feb. 10) and Arkansas (Feb. 24). The SEC Championships — which will be held March 18 — will also be aired on SEC Network.
Three storylines that defined the second half of Missouri’s 2022 season
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz compared Friday’s 29-27 win against Arkansas in the Tigers’ 2022 regular-season finale to the final round of an intense fight. “We talked all week about how we signed up for a 12-round fight,” Drinkwitz said. “This was Round 12. Everything we worked for in January, running bleachers in the summer, two-a-days; nothing had defeated us, and we weren’t letting the 12th round defeat us either.”
Mizzou receiver Dominic Lovett plans to enter transfer portal
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri leading receiver Dominic Lovett could soon enter the transfer market. College football players can officially enter the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, and that's Lovett's intention, 247Sports.com first reported Sunday, citing anonymous sources. Lovett, who ranks third in the Southeastern Conference with 56 catches and 846 yards, met with Mizzou coaches on Saturday and informed them he plans to enter the portal but hasn't decided if he'll definitely play elsewhere next season, sources confirmed Sunday.
Report: Dominic Lovett "intends to enter the transfer portal"
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett "intends to enter the transfer portal," 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported Sunday afternoon. An MU spokesperson declined to comment. According to the report, "Missouri is still hoping to keep Lovett, ... but indications are Lovett will end up elsewhere." After moving exclusively to the slot in...
