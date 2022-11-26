Six Missouri gymnastics meets will be broadcast on SEC Network during the 2023 season, ESPN announced Tuesday. The Tigers’ first SEC Network appearance comes in their conference home opener against Georgia on Jan. 13. Two other home meets — against Kentucky (Feb. 3) and Auburn (Feb. 19) — will air on the network. The other three matches will be on the road, against LSU (Jan. 20), Florida (Feb. 10) and Arkansas (Feb. 24). The SEC Championships — which will be held March 18 — will also be aired on SEC Network.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO