State College, PA

247Sports

Michigan four-star commit flips to Miami

On Tuesday night, Michigan suffered a blow to its 2023 recruiting class when Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic four-star athlete Collins Acheampong flipped his commitment from the Wolverines to the Miami Hurricanes. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was offered by the Wolverines back in March and took his official visits...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Penn State basketball falls at Clemson in double overtime, 101-94

The Penn State men’s basketball team trailed Clemson by seven points with less than one minute to go. Things looked dire for the Nittany Lions on an evening where they were shooting 31% in the second half, and it was difficult to see a path back into the game against a Tigers team that had appeared to find its footing.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

J.J. McCarthy: ‘Can’t be appreciative enough’ for Cade McNamara

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team began 2022 with a quarterback competition, and it ended the regular season with one of the two in the transfer portal. Cade McNamara, who started all 14 games of the Big Ten-winning 2021 side, entered the transfer portal earlier this week. And J.J. McCarthy, the former five-star prospect who is undefeated through 11 starts this fall, will lead the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue on Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
EAST LANSING, MI
WFMJ.com

Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game

It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

