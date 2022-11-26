Read full article on original website
J.J. McCarthy press conference: Everything the Michigan QB said before the Big Ten Championship Game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy met with the media on Tuesday night to recap the Ohio State win and preview the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. Here’s what he said:. On his confidence after beating Ohio State:. For me personally, definitely confidence is elevated....
The mystery of Dallan Hayden continued for Ohio State vs. Michigan
There are a number of questions worthy of asking of Ohio State following the 45-23 loss to Michigan last Saturday. The Buckeyes were embarrassed by their rivals for a second straight season despite talking all year about how this game was going to be different. But one question that lingers...
Top takes as cold-shooting Penn State falls in 2 OTs at Clemson
Penn State’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge road matchup with Clemson Tuesday night was most definitely not the most well-played game the Nittany Lions have played this season. But it sure was the wildest, with both teams making up for a lack of crisp execution by showing plenty of heart. Second-year...
Weekly Questions: Purdue is in for a battle against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game
Purdue won the Big Ten West last Saturday with a win over in-state rivals Indiana and the Boilermakers reward for winning the West? Getting to play No. 2 ranked Michigan.
Michigan four-star commit flips to Miami
On Tuesday night, Michigan suffered a blow to its 2023 recruiting class when Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic four-star athlete Collins Acheampong flipped his commitment from the Wolverines to the Miami Hurricanes. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was offered by the Wolverines back in March and took his official visits...
Penn State basketball falls at Clemson in double overtime, 101-94
The Penn State men’s basketball team trailed Clemson by seven points with less than one minute to go. Things looked dire for the Nittany Lions on an evening where they were shooting 31% in the second half, and it was difficult to see a path back into the game against a Tigers team that had appeared to find its footing.
J.J. McCarthy: ‘Can’t be appreciative enough’ for Cade McNamara
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team began 2022 with a quarterback competition, and it ended the regular season with one of the two in the transfer portal. Cade McNamara, who started all 14 games of the Big Ten-winning 2021 side, entered the transfer portal earlier this week. And J.J. McCarthy, the former five-star prospect who is undefeated through 11 starts this fall, will lead the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue on Saturday.
What Went Wrong In PSU's 2OT Loss At Clemson?
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry explains what went wrong as a possible win slipped away from his Nittany Lions.
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan basketball vs. Virginia
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team has the first of three high-profile non-conference games on Tuesday night when it hosts No. 3 Virginia at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines and Cavaliers tip off at 9:30 p.m. as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The visitors...
No. 3 Virginia 70, Michigan 68: Wolverines falter late, squander chance at marquee win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan basketball team squandered an 11-point halftime lead and a chance to secure a marquee non-conference victory as it fell, 70-68, to No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday night at the Crisler Center. Jett Howard couldn’t hoist a 3-pointer as time expired, and no foul...
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit
Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
No. 3 Virginia fights back from 11 point deficit to beat Michigan in gritty win
The Virginia Cavaliers (6-0) were determined, they were gritty on Tuesday night. Tony Bennett's team managed to claw back from a 11-point halftime deficit to beat Michigan (5-2) 70-68 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The No. 3 Wahoos played like a seasoned side as they patiently came within reach of...
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
Tom Izzo 'completely upset' by MSU's Big Ten fine for tunnel fight
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo sounds off on the Big Ten's punishment for the Spartan football team's post-game fights in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, which include a $100,000 fine to MSU and a reprimand to Michigan.
Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game
It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
