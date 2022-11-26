Fantasy football Week 12 injury report: Ja'Marr Chase remains out while the Kyler Murray is set to make a return

Injuries suck, but they are a part of professional sports. Of course, they’re also part of fantasy sports and betting. In both instances, they can be the difference between wins and losses on a weekly basis.

As a fantasy football manager, you’ll need to know which players are in and which are out. We’re here to help you keep a tab on all of the important ones.

With 12 NFL games this Sunday and one on Monday, there are plenty of injuries to discuss.

Here’s an early look at which players give it a go and which ones won’t in Week 12.

QB Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

For the first time since Week 9, Kyler will be back in Arizona’s starting lineup on Sunday.

WR Rondale Moore - Arizona Cardinals

Rondale Moore injured his groin on his first touch of the game last week in Mexico, and it appears he still isn’t quite right.

QB Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

No more issues for QB1. Lamar will play against the Jaguars.

QB Justin Fields - Chicago Bears

It looks like it’ll come down to the wire regarding Justin Fields’ availability for Sunday against the Jets.

RB Joe Mixon - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon will not score five touchdowns this week. In fact, he will not score a single touchdown. He’ll miss Cincy’s game at Tennessee this weekend due to a concussion.

WR Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals

It appeared as though Ja’Marr was going to make his return to the field on Sunday for the first time since Week 7, but it looks like he’ll have to wait at least another week.

RB Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

Apparently, Jacobs injured his calf during practice this past week, which led to his name appearing on the injury report. No indication yet on if he’ll play on Sunday or not.

WR Mike Williams - Los Angeles Chargers

Williams re-injured his ankle last week against the Chiefs and will not play in Week 12.

QB Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

At this point, the Rams likely just want to throw this whole season away. Stafford won’t play.

WR Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers

It’s a hammy issue for Deebo. He’s listed as “questionable” to play against the Saints.

RB Leonard Fournette - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hope you fantasy football managers invested in Rachaad White.