Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Tyneka Johnson, slain Walmart worker, remembered as 'loving, beautiful soul'
A 22-year-old woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart is being remembered by a friend as a "real loving, beautiful soul."
Chesapeake, Va. Walmart employee shot and killed six people and himself
This day before Thanksgiving, people woke up to news of another mass shooting. This time, it was at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., near Virginia Beach. Police have released the names of five people killed by the shooter - Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randall Blevins and Kellie Pyle. A sixth victim was a minor.
Bodies of Walmart Shooting Victims Carried Out In SHOPPING CARTS After Rampage Left At Least 6 Dead
The victims shot by a gunman who opened fire inside a Walmart break room reportedly had their bodies carried out of the store in shopping carts following the aftermath of the devastating rampage, RadarOnline.com has learned.Andre Bing, the 31-year-old suspected shooter, who worked at the Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart for 12 years and served as a team leader at the store, reportedly opened fire at approximately 10:12 PM Tuesday night.Bing is accused of shooting at least ten of his co-workers during the rampage before taking his own life, and at least six of those co-workers have since died as a result...
Daily Beast
Youngest Victim in Walmart Mass Shooting, 16, Identified as Fernando Jesus Chavez-Barron
The youngest victim in the Walmart mass shooting that killed six in Chesapeake, Virginia has been identified as 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez-Barron, whose identity had previously been withheld since he’s a minor. Chavez-Barron was an employee at the Walmart Supercenter when he was killed by 31-year-old Andre Bing, who killed at least six people and injured six more before taking his own life Tuesday. Chavez-Barron’s family and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday night by the store’s entrance to honor his memory. He was an 11th grade honors student who loved building with Legos and an “excellent” big brother, according to a GoFundMe created by his family.
2 people injured in drive-by shooting at funeral for teen gun violence victim
Two people were injured during a shooting at a church in the Bordeaux neighborhood of Nashville on Saturday while mourners attended the funeral for another gun violence victim.
Pregnant Chicago Woman Allegedly Stabbed Baby’s Father To Death Over Using the Microwave
A pregnant Chicago woman claimed to be defending herself from her violent boyfriend. Keshia Golden was arrested on October 23 and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Calvin Sidney, during an argument following her baby shower, over who would get to use the microwave to heat food.
Man fatally shoots alleged carjacker at gas station, cops say. He faces murder charge
Police in Indiana said the man fired two shots at the alleged carjacker at a Marathon gas station.
Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes
In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
Suspect, clerk shoot each other to death during attempted robbery
A grocery store clerk and a robbery suspect shot each other to death during an attempted robbery in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.
Andre Bing Video Shows Walmart Mass Shooter Joking With Colleagues
Bing, a Walmart employee since 2010, opened fire inside the store in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Witness says Walmart gunman told her to go home
Survivors and investigators are spending Thanksgiving questioning the motive behind a mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart that left 6 workers dead.
Video: More than 20 shoplifters storm Tennessee Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the...
Virginia Walmart worker who escaped shooting files $50M suit, says she complained of gunman's 'bizarre' behavior
A Walmart worker who was shot at during last week's mass killing in a Virginia store filed a $50 million lawsuit, saying she wrote a formal complaint about the shooter's "bizarre" behavior two months ago and nothing was done about it. Donya Prioleau was in the break room at the...
Ohio man killed his neighbor because “he thought he was a Democrat,” family says
Man holding hidden gun in his hand. (Getty Images) A southwest Ohio man shot and killed his neighbor because he believed he was a Democrat, according to the victim's family. Austin Gene Combs was taken into custody by Butler County sheriff's deputies just before noon Monday after the shooting was reported in Okeana, and investigators found Anthony Lee King dead from multiple gunshot wounds, reported the Journal-News.
Woman Called the Police After a Family Member Borrowed Something of Hers Without Permission
As adults, we often have to set boundaries with family members. Sometimes, those boundaries get breached if you're setting limits with your parents as an adult or the other way around. And, as you're about to discover, that could lead certain family members to take drastic measures so that the point gets across loud and clear.
Woman Manipulates Her Teen Sons Into Killing Both Their Father And Grandmother
There’s no bond greater than the one between a mother and child. But Hilma Witte, who went by her middle name Marie, twisted this bond, manipulating her two sons into committing murder. Born in 1948, Marie had an unusual upbringing. “My birth father ran a nudist camp in Delray...
Former councilman calls police on Black girl, 9, who was spraying against lanternflies
A Black mother says that her daughter has been left traumatised after her neighbour, a white man, called police on the 9-year-old because he says he was “scared” after seeing her spray the grass to protect against an invasive species.The 22 October incident has come back into the public discourse after body camera footage and a recording of the 911 call was released by the Caldwell Police Department in New Jersey earlier this month.In the 911 call, Gordon Lawshe, a former co-chair and treasurer of the Caldwell Republican Party, can be heard flagging the 9-year-old Black girl’s presence to...
'Death Note' From Walmart Shooter Andre Bing Released by Police
The suspect wrote in the note released by the city of Chesapeake that he wished "I could have saved everyone from myself."
Parents shocked after receiving note telling them to 'limit child's time outside' or they'd call police
With some neighbours, you don't even realise that they exist. With others, they make their presence known in the most bizarre of ways. A couple of parents were probably extremely shocked after they received a note from neighbours telling them to 'limit' their child's time outside, or they'd call police.
Second Walmart Shooting in a Week Reported
No fatalities, one injury reported during a Black Friday sale. The store was evacuated, temporarily closed, and has since reopened. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WRAL.com.
