Morsell hits 6 3s, N.C. State beats William & Mary 85-64

RALEIGH, N.C. — Casey Morsell scored 23 points, Terquavion Smith had 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists and North Carolina State beat William & Mary 85-64. Morsell tied a career-high with six 3-pointers as N.C. State went 12 of 28 (32%) from distance. Morsell also had six 3-pointers in a 107-74 win over FIU in early November, and he had five against then-No. 3 Kansas later in the month. Jack Clark had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Dusan Mahorcic added 12 points and nine boards for N.C. State. Jarkel Joiner added 11 points and six assists. N.C. State held William & Mary to 39% shooting with 17 turnovers.
Wake Forest beats Wisconsin 78-75 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

MADISON, Wisc. — Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his season-high 32 points in the second half and Wake Forest beat Wisconsin 78-75 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Damari Monsanto's turnaround jumper with 1:33 remaining gave Wake Forest a 72-71 lead, its first since 9:51 remained. Cameron Hildreth's jumper with 34 seconds made it a 74-73 Wake Forest advantage and Tyler Wahl missed a layup on the other end. Appleby and Cameron Hildreth each made a pair of free throws before Chucky Hepburn missed a 3 to end it. Hepburn had 23 points for Wisconsin (5-2).
