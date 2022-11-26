ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Auburn Reportedly Makes Decision On Cadillac Williams

Auburn will hire Liberty's Hugh Freeze as its next football head coach, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. While interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams won't receive an extended opportunity at the position, he's expected to stay with the school. Per Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston, Williams will likely remain at...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Bengals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Ja'Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting hot heading into December and help is on the way. Cincinnati has been without star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for the past couple of games. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, help is on the way. Chase will make his return to the field...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team

Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Game Haus

5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Cincinnati Bearcats

Luke Fickell has decided to leave Cincinnati to take the head coaching job at Wisconsin. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Cincinnati Bearcats. With Fickell going to Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard will have to go back to being a defensive coordinator or find a new job. Leonhard played at Wisconsin and in the NFL as a safety. Since then, he has been an assistant coach at Wisconsin, working his way up to defensive coordinator and interim head coach.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Mike McDaniel takes blame for Dolphins' struggles vs. Texans after sitting QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins cruised in the early stages of their Week 12 win over the Texans, but things got a bit bumpy after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was removed from the game. Miami led 30-0 when Tagovailoa exited in the third quarter. He played two drives after halftime. Coach Mike McDaniel and his staff figured they could get him some rest in what was turning into a blowout.
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

The Jets had the guts to admit they screwed up with Zach Wilson

Beating the Bears without Justin Fields isn’t a colossal victory worthy of excessive celebration, but what the Jets did leading up to Sunday deserves a ticker tape parade. Benching Zach Wilson and seeing what Mike White could offer was one of the best coaching decisions in the NFL this season on a personnel level, and it might just be enough to catapult the Jets into the elite of the AFC.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Look: Nasty Weather At 2 NFL Games On Sunday

We have some pretty nasty weather in the forecast for a couple of NFL games on Sunday. Both Cleveland and Washington are getting some heavy rain leading into kickoff on Sunday. The Browns are set to host the Bucs, while the Commanders are taking on the Falcons. Kickoff for both...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Crushing Mike Greenberg On Monday

Mike Greenberg had a pretty big swing and a miss during the 2020 NFL Draft. The ESPN host roasted the Philadelphia Eagles for taking quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Greenberg explained that he liked Hurts as a player, but didn't get the fit...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey kiss on the sideline before 49ers-Saints game

Olivia Culpo has become a sideline staple at Levi’s Stadium after the Panthers traded her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey to 49ers last month. The model and actress shared a kiss with the running back before the 49ers defeated the Saints 13-0 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive win. Culpo took to her Instagram story to repost a clip of the couple’s sweet moment on the sidelines, where she was decked out in 49ers gear. The TLC star, 30, rocked a red bomber jacket with the 49ers logo on the back, and jeans with white boots. Culpo attended the game with McCaffrey’s...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Football World Furious With NFL Network Reporter Tuesday

Tom Pelissero knew what he was doing with this one. On Tuesday, the NFL Network insider reported that Lamar Jackson was headed to the Denver Broncos, but took his time distinguishing which one... The football world's hearts collectively stopped. "Tom," commented NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport. "My stomach just dropped...
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.

