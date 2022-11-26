Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan vs. Purdue: How to watch, listen to, and stream
How can you watch, listen to, and stream Michigan vs. Purdue?Prediction for Michigan vs. Purdue. Michigan vs. Purdue: On Saturday, the undefeated Michigan Wolverines will look to win their second-straight Big Ten Championship Game when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Wolverines will be looking to move to 13-0 on the season, and if they want to accomplish that, they will have to defeat the Boilermakers, who advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game after winning the Big Ten West.
Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters
What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings unveiled
We are heading into Week 14 (Championship Week) of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus and laid a beat down on No. 2 Ohio State, which means there is going to be a shake-up in the top 4. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled, and as you are about to see, Michigan moved up to No. 2, while Ohio State fell out of the top 4. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 14 of the 2022 season.
How Michigan and Ohio State could have rematch in the College Football Playoff seminals
On Saturday, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines went into the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio, and they dominated the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on their way to a 45-23 win. With the win, the Wolverines advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, while the Buckeyes will have to watch from home and hope that they can still find their way in to the College Football Playoff. Believe it or not, there is scenario where the Wolverines and Buckeyes could have a rematch in the in the College Football Playoff.
Michigan vs. Ohio State breaks TV record
If you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game between No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State, you saw the Wolverines stomp the Buckeyes to the tune of 45-23 at the Horseshoe. With the win, the Wolverines are now 12-0, and they have advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game, where they will take on the Purdue Boilermakers. That game will take place next Saturday in Indianapolis. According to reports, the Michigan vs. Ohio State game broke a TV record.
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
