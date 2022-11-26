I Committed: Sa’Mya Jones, Ranked Top 5 in the 2024 Extra Elite 100, Reveals Why LSU Was the School That Won Her Heart

A Texas native who came up through the ranks in the world that is travel softball in the Lone Star State, Georgia Clark moved one state eastward to play college softball. Watch Clark’s highlight reel since she got to LSU and you’ll see a lot of home runs, as well as some spirited stepping onto home plate after a trot around the bases. When she hits a dinger, Clark might seem like the super-flashy, in-your-face kind of star. Throughout her career, though, understated achievement and succeeding without headlines have been more her speed.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO