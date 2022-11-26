Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
See How These Golden Eagles Easily Kill A Wolf
Golden eagles have incredible power - as proven in this clip.
Goat born with 'human face' looks like it's wearing glasses and resembles Santa Claus
A goat was born with a deformed human face that appears to have glasses, making it look like a demonic Santa Claus. The malformed goat has been born with a human face, with thick white tufts on its head and chin that Santa Claus would be proud of, and dark circles around its eyes that look similar to glasses.
WGME
The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe
(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
Ticked-Off Bison Brutally Headbutts Moron Who Pet Its Head: VIDEO
A simple rule most Yellowstone National Park tourists can’t understand: Don’t mess with the bison. In this viral clip posted to Instagram, one tourist walks right up to a massive bison and repeatedly pats it on the head. When the man first approaches the bison, it looked like...
5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters
Well, that’s the last thing you want to ever happen when you’re out in the woods. I mean, most people aren’t to fond of a singular bear charging at them, let alone FIVE heading in your direction. Grizzlies can weigh upwards of 700-pounds and are absolute killers, with a keen sense of smell, jaw-dropping speed, and fantastic hunting abilities. This video shows a mature male grizzly begins to chase of four other grizzly bears from his territory. Hunters are watching […] The post 5 Grizzly Bears Come Barreling Towards A Pair Of Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The 'human size' monstrous bird one looks of bird terrified everyone
The most terrifying bird on the planet/Photo byReddit. As we all know, millions of large birds have been roaming the earth for thousands of years. However, most people are unaware that such large species are still living around us, and today, we will discuss one bird called the shoebill stork.
Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers
A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'
A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Huge, Critically Endangered Crocodile Suffers Slow, Agonizing Death
The body of the 11-foot male American crocodile was taken from a lagoon in Belize to be buried.
A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm
The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
pethelpful.com
'Mean' Little Dog About to Be Put Down Has Incredible Transformation After Being Loved
Animal shelters have a process they go through to test the temperament and behavior of dogs before they allow them to be adopted. Sadly, some dogs don't pass these tests and have to be euthanized. This is why the video posted by TikTok user @dilliut is so remarkable. All this tiny dog needed was some extra patience and time before he totally transformed.
WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda
What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
Hunters make progress on first day of deer season
Hunters had great weather for the opening day of buck season on Saturday. While some hunters prefer snow so deer are easier to spot and track, they were met with a bright and sunny day instead. We spoke with a 13-year-old hunter who got a seven-point buck, the first buck she’s ever gotten. She shared […]
Wisconsin Hunter Arrows Perfectly Symmetrical 190-Class Buck with 23-Inch Inside Spread
On Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 in the afternoon, a Wisconsin bowhunter named Bobby Pagel arrowed a tall-tined bruiser of a buck he’d been chasing relentlessly since mid-October. A small business owner in Eau Claire County, the 31-year-old Pagel says he “left work in the dust and basically lived in the woods” in his quest to tag the once-in-a-lifetime whitetail. With help from his girlfriend, he homed in on cell-camera footage to pinpoint the buck’s 1,000-foot home radius, plotted its daily patterns on a calendar, and finally got his hands on its perfectly symmetrical 10-point rack after the deer came cruising in from about 200 yards away to investigate a group of does milling around by his tree stand.
Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive
A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
Kayak Fisherman Gets Dragged Up & Down The River Before Landing A 350-Pound Sturgeon
Catching a fish that is bigger then your boat is an impressive feat. The fish has the advantage the whole time… especially in something as light as a kayak. Sturgeon are such a cool fish, and the Fraser River certainly produces some beauty Sturgeon like this 10.5 footer. CTV...
kmvt
Two area dogs in need of a temporary home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
Comments / 0