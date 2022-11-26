Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis leaning towards NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule wants toughness and work ethic in programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
x1071.com
All-session tickets at UW Field House sold out for NCAA Tournament matches
MADISON, Wis. — The UW Field House will be filled to the brim when the Badgers take the court on Friday. All-session tickets for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Madison are sold out, UW Athletics announced Monday. Single-session tickets for both rounds go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday.
x1071.com
What’s next for the Badgers after hiring Luke Fickell?
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin stirred up the college football landscape when they hired Luke Fickell on Sunday. The Badgers’ choice surprised many who believed that interim head coach Jim Leonhard was next in line for the job. That includes ESPN Madison’s Jim Rutledge, who joined News 3 Now This Morning to discuss Fickell’s hiring.
x1071.com
Badger students react to Luke Fickell hiring, Leonhard snub
MADISON, Wis. – Luke Fickell was named the 31st Wisconsin Head Coach on Sunday. The Badgers fanbase’s existential question has always been, how do we get to the next level, and compete for National Championships? Luke Fickell might just be that guy. It seemed like a done deal...
x1071.com
WATCH: Travis Beckum shares thoughts on Luke Fickell as Badgers’ new head coach
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badgers and NFL tight end Travis Beckum joins Live at Four to discuss the choice of Luke Fickell as the team’s next head coach. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
x1071.com
Who is Luke Fickell, the Badgers’ new head coach?
MADISON, Wis. — Luke Fickell has officially been introduced as the 31st head coach of Wisconsin Football and the team’s third of 2022, but who is he?. “You know that cool older uncle at the Fourth of July? That’s Luke Fickell; he’s a normal, down-to-earth guy” said Chad Brendel, the owner of BearcatJournal.com who covered Fickel for six seasons at Cincinnati. “He’s also the most competitive human being I’ve ever met.”
x1071.com
Wisconsin tribal flags unveiled at Verona Area High School
VERONA, Wis. — The flags of Wisconsin’s 12 Native American tribes were unveiled at Verona Area High School Monday. A Ho-Chunk Nation elder, school staff and students spoke at the unveiling. The goal is to help make sure all students feel like they belong. “It’s a story in...
x1071.com
Football coaching staff jobs posted as Badgers prepare to introduce Luke Fickell as new head coach
MADISON, Wis. — One day after hiring Luke Fickell as its next head football coach, the University of Wisconsin-Madison has opened applications for the rest of his coaching staff. Job postings for offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, director of football strength and conditioning, assistant strength and conditioning coach, and another...
x1071.com
For the Record: Rockford abortion clinic to open in spring 2023; Madison mayoral race continues
Madison-area group moves forward in opening Rockford abortion clinic. Profiled recently in the Madison Magazine, the Rockford Family Planning Foundation is on target to open in the Spring of 2023, barring any construction issues. President Jeanne Bissell joined For the Record to provide updates on the organization, which came together...
x1071.com
UW Health: Flu cases have more than quadrupled since start of month
MADISON, Wis. — Flu cases at UW Health more than quadrupled in the first three weeks of November, hospital officials warned Tuesday. The healthcare provider saw 190 positive cases last week, more than any peak the hospital had last season. Last season’s highest week was 125 cases in mid-December.
x1071.com
Columbus police searching for driver who hit crossing guard, drove away
COLUMBUS, Wis. — Police in Columbus are searching for a driver who they said hit a crossing guard in a crosswalk last week and drove away. In a news release, police said the driver hit the crossing guard just before 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West James Street and Dickason Boulevard before continuing on. The crossing guard had just helped two kids, who were out of school after classes let out early ahead of the Thanksgiving break, cross the street.
x1071.com
Mount Horeb Man Seriously Injured, Faces 9th OWI Charge
Authorities in Iowa County say a man from Mount Horeb suffered life-threatening injuries and is charged with his 9th offense of Operating Under the Influence following a motorcycle crash Saturday night. The crash closed Highway 18/151 at County Highway HHH for a short time Saturday evening beginning around 5:30pm. According to police, the man was trying to pass another vehicle and lost control. He was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained possible life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a Madison hospital. Police say speed and alcohol are considered to be the main factors in the crash. In addition to the 9th OWI charge, the man is also charged with operating after revocation and failing to install an ignition interlock device.
x1071.com
Darlington Police Cite Woman From Platteville For Marijuana
A woman from Platteville was found with marijuana during a traffic stop last week in Lafayette County. Darlington police say 23 year old Julianna Williams of Platteville was cited Thursday around 6:45 PM for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Highway 81.
x1071.com
OWI Arrest In Iowa County
Officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s department received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling east on Highway 18-151 around 7:30pm Saturday night. An Iowa County Deputy located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 55. As a result, 36 year old Alena Westendorf of Sun Prairie was arrested for OWI-3rd offense. Westendorf was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and released to a responsible party after posting bond.
x1071.com
One-Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sherriff’s department responded to Highway 23 in Willow Springs Township Sunday around 7:30am for a one vehicle accident. 50 year old Jerald Carlson of Stockton, Illinois was traveling on Highway 23 when he fell asleep while driving, causing his vehicle to go off the road, enter a ditch and strike a fence. Carlson was taken by EMS to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Carlson’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene.
x1071.com
No one injured in weekend drive-by shooting in Jefferson, police say
JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was injured in a drive-by shooting in Jefferson over the weekend, the city’s police department said. In a news release Monday, the department said officers and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle in the 200 block of South High Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
x1071.com
Fitchburg police investigating shooting that left man injured
MADISON, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating a shooting that they said left a man injured on Sunday. Police said the man called 911 to report he had been shot just after 1:40 p.m. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to drive himself to a local hospital for treatment.
x1071.com
Sun Prairie holds 107th Fire and Lights Holiday Parade
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Crowds flocked to the streets of Sun Prairie Saturday for the 107th Fire and Lights Holiday Parade. The annual event featured entertainment, treats and a procession of decorated fire trucks. Before the trucks began moving, dancers from Fusion Dance Academy kicked things off with a street performance.
x1071.com
Immersive Van Gogh exhibit opens in Middleton
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition opened to the public at Greenway Station in Middleton on Monday. The exhibit, which is currently on a nationwide tour, allows audiences to step inside the 19th-century artist’s works of art. Giant screens and projectors are used to make Van Gogh’s artwork seem larger than life.
x1071.com
Two People Injured in Crash Involving Garbage Truck in Iowa County
Two people were injured in a crash involving a garbage truck on Highway 151 Saturday. The crash was reported to Iowa County authorities Saturday around 1:30pm. The Iowa County Communications Center received a report of the crash near County Highway YZ in Dodgeville Township. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS, Ridgeway Fire, Mineral Point Fire, and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. Two people were taken by ambulance for injuries, and UW Medflight responded directly to the hospital to assist. The Iowa County Highway Department also assisted at the scene, and Wegner’s Towing assisted with vehicle removal. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
Comments / 0