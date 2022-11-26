Read full article on original website
Related
Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again
In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
'Armed force' must deploy to Haiti to stop 'biblical' migration event, top Biden officials say: Report
Top U.S. officials are pushing for allies to deploy a "multinational armed force" to stabilize Haiti amid gang violence. Officials say the chaos could cause mass migration.
kitco.com
Putin calls for the creation of an independent blockchain-based settlement network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The technology of digital currencies and blockchains can be used to create a new system of international settlements...
France 24
'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey
May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
Woman faces four years in jail for Tinder profile photo showing her at an anti-government protest in Belarus
A woman has been detained in Minsk after she posted two pictures on Tinder showing her at a protest rally against the country's leader, the dictator Alexander Lukashenko. The unnamed woman, 29, a manager at a logistics company, was seen wrapped in the white-red-white flag of free Belarus. Though the...
2 Cartels Tell Mexico They’ll Agree to Ceasefire—If They’re Allowed to Go Legit
A Mexican politician says he’s acting as a middleman between drug cartels and the government in an unprecedented attempt to strike a peace deal amid a spike of violence related to the drug business. Reaching a peace deal between the Mexican government and drug cartels could be Mexico’s only...
A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report
A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
American woman jailed for trying to leave Saudi Arabia with her daughter is freed, but travel ban remains
Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris was released early Wednesday,...
Video shows the Taliban whipping women protesting for their right to study
Video appears to show Taliban member whipping female students. Afghan women were whipped by the Taliban for protesting for their right to education after they were denied entry to a university in northeastern Afghanistan for not wearing the burqa. Videos shared on social media showed women students being assaulted by...
Fact Check: Was Joe Biden Caught With Written Instructions at G20?
A photo of Joe Biden taken at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, showed a list of prompts the president was meant to follow.
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
The Six Tips That Could Save Your Life if a Nuclear Bomb Went Off
Videos on surviving a nuclear explosion have gone viral amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Iranian Citizen Sentenced to Death for Protesting Against Government
A court in Tehran has sentenced the first person to death for taking part in the anti-government protests sweeping Iran, following a crackdown on demonstrations that began after a young woman died in police custody. State media reported the first round of sentencing for people who had been arrested in...
Ex-KGB sleeper agent on Russia's nuclear threats: 'Putin is not a suicide bomber'
Putin's repeated nuclear threats during the Ukraine war have raised alarm worldwide. But Jack Barsky, a former KGB agent, threw cold water on the possibility Putin would use a nuke. "Vladimir Putin is not a suicide bomber. Vladimir Putin wants to live," Barsky told Insider. Russian President Vladimir Putin has...
Putin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’
Any use of nuclear weapons would 'fundamentally change' Ukraine conflict, Cleverly warn. Vladimir Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki show “you don’t need to attack major cities in order to end a war,” according to reports. The threat of...
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time
On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
Comments / 0