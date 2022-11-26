ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again

In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
kitco.com

Putin calls for the creation of an independent blockchain-based settlement network

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The technology of digital currencies and blockchains can be used to create a new system of international settlements...
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Vice

Iranian Citizen Sentenced to Death for Protesting Against Government

A court in Tehran has sentenced the first person to death for taking part in the anti-government protests sweeping Iran, following a crackdown on demonstrations that began after a young woman died in police custody. State media reported the first round of sentencing for people who had been arrested in...
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...

