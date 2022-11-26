Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
A Boy Cried After His Parents Surprised Him With Raptors Tickets & The TikTok Is So Humbling
A 10-year-old boy has made a lot of people feel all fuzzy inside after a video his mom posted went viral on TikTok. Krissy Ang, the mother of the boy who is being referred to as the Raptors Kid, posted a video on her TikTok of the most heartwarming surprise that resulted in over 770,000 views and a very humbling response.
Narcity
An Old Story About Keanu Reeves Is Recirculating & It's The Purest, Most Keanu Thing Ever
Keanu Reeves is generally known for being a nice guy and an old story about him being kind to a grandma is making the rounds on the internet again. Back in March, a Reddit user asked "what’s something a famous person has done that just completely changed how you viewed them?"
Narcity
DJ Khaled Says This Present From Drake 'Might Be The Best Gift Ever' & It's So Pricey (VIDEO)
Drake and DJ Khaled are known to be good buddies and it seems Drizzy pulled through for his friend's birthday. On Saturday, November 26, Khaled posted to Instagram about the interesting present gifted to him by the Canadian rapper. "My brother Drake just bought me and my family about four...
People Are Sharing The TV/Movie Characters Who Inspired Their Middle School Style, And I Am LAUGHING
The absolute CHOKEHOLD the Disney Channel had on our fashion sense is both mortifying and hilarious.
Comments / 0