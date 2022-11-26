CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Clark county women are in custody and charged with the death of a 14-month-old. The two are facing manslaughter charges after the child drowned. Court documents allege that Monica and Erica Goodwin were at home with Monica’s 14-month-old child on November 16. The two went upstairs to one of the bedrooms in the house and left that child alone downstairs. Police say the child was alone long enough to climb into a hot tub, that was inside the home, and drown.

CLARK COUNTY, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO