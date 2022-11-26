Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
fox56news.com
Lexington hosting citywide ugly Christmas sweater contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Now that Thanksgiving has passed, the city of Lexington is looking to get into the Christmas spirit by hosting a communitywide ugly sweater contest. The Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest is open to all community members and is being run in concurrence with the holiday...
fox56news.com
Money raised for fallen London officer
Running 4 Heroes raised over $1,200 for the family of fallen officer Medlock. Running 4 Heroes raised over $1,200 for the family of fallen officer Medlock. Matthew Mitchell with Rockin’ Around the Christmas …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. How significant is Team USA’s Tuesday World Cup match?...
fox56news.com
Widowed on Thanksgiving
A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. Matthew Mitchell with Rockin’ Around the Christmas …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. How...
fox56news.com
Miss Kentucky juggling pageants and politics
Most people know her as the reigning Miss Kentucky, but Hannah Edelen prefers the title of "Kentucky's teacher." In addition to visiting schools across the Commonwealth, while preparing to compete at Miss America, she's now juggling a new role as a public servant. Miss Kentucky juggling pageants and politics. Most...
fox56news.com
How to avoid scams this Cyber Monday
Many shoppers plan to get a few minutes behind the keyboard to check out Cyber Monday deals throughout the day. However, experts want to remind you to not let your guard down against potential scammers. How to avoid scams this Cyber Monday. Many shoppers plan to get a few minutes...
fox56news.com
Giving Tuesday kicks off in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Blue Grass Community Foundation is hosting an online giving campaign which fittingly kicks off today on Giving Tuesday. Money raised will help hundreds of nonprofits across the state. Foundation leaders said the event is critical to the goal of continuing to improve the...
fox56news.com
What hazards are posed by Hawaii's Mauna Loa?
Lava is shooting 100 feet to 200 feet (30 to 60 meters) into the air as Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years. Lava is shooting 100 feet to 200 feet (30 to 60 meters) into the air as Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years.
fox56news.com
1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington
Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington. Police...
fox56news.com
Lexington parking fines can be forgiven with donations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The opportunity to have parking fees forgiven is here once again, with the added perk of helping with a crucial need. LEXPARK’s ‘Food for Fines’ program gives people with parking tickets the chance to donate canned food items to have fees reduced. Every 10 cans will reward $15 off any outstanding parking citation. There’s no limit to how much can be donated. Fee reductions can be applied to more than one citation, as well as past-due citations.
fox56news.com
Two Bronx boys fatally stabbed; mother in custody
The 11-month-old and 3-year-old victims were found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso in the bathroom of an apartment at 246 Echo Pl. in Mount Hope at around 8 p.m. Saturday, police said. Two Bronx boys fatally stabbed; mother in custody. The 11-month-old and 3-year-old victims were...
fox56news.com
Biden renews calls for federal assault weapons ban after string of shootings
What should have been a weekend spent celebrating Thanksgiving, for many, was instead a weekend spent mourning lives lost after more mass shootings. Biden renews calls for federal assault weapons ban …. What should have been a weekend spent celebrating Thanksgiving, for many, was instead a weekend spent mourning lives...
fox56news.com
Fayette County schools approve pay hike for substitutes
Substitute teachers in Fayette County will soon get extra money. The school board voted Monday to approve $50 increases for special education substitutes, and $25 dollar bumps for substitutes in high-priority schools. Fayette County schools approve pay hike for substitutes. Substitute teachers in Fayette County will soon get extra money....
fox56news.com
Frontier Airlines ending customer service by phone
Passengers needing assistance will need to contact the airline through text, a chat app or social media. The Denver-based carrier said “most customers prefer communicating via digital channels.”. Frontier Airlines ending customer service by phone. Passengers needing assistance will need to contact the airline through text, a chat app...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County Wild Lights continues to grow
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holiday season calls for lights, inflatables, and giving back. Zachary Neilson, a 16-year-old took hundreds of lights, extension cords, a giant guitar, and a vision to create a wild lights show that central Kentuckians can enjoy this holiday season. He started the tradition...
fox56news.com
Small Business Saturday turns out customers in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Saturday was Small Business Saturday, a day to ditch the big box stores and shop local. The day was created by American Express back in 2010 to aim awareness about the impact shoppers have on small businesses when they shop local. This year, consumers plan to spend 40% of their holiday budget at small businesses. Two local businesses in Lexington said the day was a success.
fox56news.com
2 safe after Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fire damaged a Lexington home Sunday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said they are investigating a house fire that happened around 12:45 a.m. near the 500 block of Ashley Way. The department said two people were in the home but made it out...
fox56news.com
Former UK basketball player bowling for a cause
A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. Matthew Mitchell with Rockin’ Around the Christmas …. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. How significant is Team USA’s...
fox56news.com
Georgetown residents face potential 58% hike to water bills: ‘Absolutely necessary’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown city leaders are getting their first look at a proposal that will mean a big jump in the city’s water rates. Not only is the city outgrowing its water system, but the city’s mayor said contractor mistakes, inflation, and a lack of prior rate hikes are why Georgetown is suddenly having to consider a 58% jump on the water bill. The mayor said without it the city could go into default on its loans, but some residents believe they already pay enough.
fox56news.com
Lexington mayor, police chief urge expansion of license plate readers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After the implementation of 25 Flock license plate readers in the spring, Lexington city officials are now calling for the addition of more. Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers asked the Urban City Council on Monday to move forward with an immediate expansion of the program by adding 75 additional plate readers.
fox56news.com
Kentucky State grabs doubleheader hoops win over Edward Waters
Kentucky State grabs doubleheader hoops win over …. Matthew Mitchell with Rockin’ Around the Christmas …. How significant is Team USA’s Tuesday World Cup match?. On Tuesday, Team USA will play arguably its most important match in years. They currently sit one point behind Iran in their group's standings following draws in each of their first two matches of this year's World Cup.
Comments / 0