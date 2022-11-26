Read full article on original website
Seaford Police arrest suspect in August 2022 shooting
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police have made an arrest in an August shooting that left one person critically injured. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on August 17th, in the Chandler Heights Apartment complex. Through investigation, police were able to identify the shooter as 30-year-old Rihem Frisby. On...
Goldsboro Man Arrested After Barricade Incident
GOLDSBORO, Md. - A Goldsboro man is behind bars on assault and related charges following a four-hour standoff with police on Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office said that shortly after 12 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 421 Main St. in Goldsboro for a reported tow truck driver having a shotgun pointed at him. Police said the driver further stated that the man pointing the shotgun at him was threatening to shoot him if he did not release the vehicle he was attempting to repossess and leave the property.
Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance With Identifying Robbery Suspect
Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Sunday evening at a Rehoboth Beach grocery store. On November 27, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers responded to the Safeway […] The post Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance With Identifying Robbery Suspect appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Police Seek ID of Woman Wanted for Robbing Rehoboth Beach Safeway
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Police are asking the public's help with identifying a woman wanted for robbing a Rehoboth Beach supermarket on Sunday night. Delaware State Police said it happened at around 7:30 p.m. at the Safeway located at 19283 Coastal Highway. Police said an unknown woman had attempted to leave the store without paying for a cart full of personal care items. Troopers said that when the woman was confronted by a store employee, she pushed the cart into the employee and retrieved pepper spray from her shirt. The suspect then sprayed the employee before fleeing from the store with most of the items in the cart, according to police.
Hartly Area Home Struck by Gunfire
HARTLY, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on an occupied home near Hartly on Friday night. Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., troopers responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road. A 41-year-old man present at the home heard a series of approximately 6-8 gunshots, one of which struck his house. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been shot by one round that entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured during this incident.
Man Shot In Wilmington Early Monday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 a.m. in the 100 block of East 23rd Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone...
TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the area in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. Two adult drivers and one teenage passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man hospitalized in stable condition after overnight shooting in Wilmington
A 39-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot in the 100-block of East 23rd Street in Wilmington. Police said the shooting was reported at about 2:47 a.m. Monday. The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington detectives at (302)...
Two Friday shooting incidents, one in NCCo, the other in Kentco, leave 1 man dead
Police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents Friday, one of which resulted in a man's death. Officers were dispatched to the Old Newark Road/Marrows Road intersection near Whispering Pines Friday night for a reported car crash, and they found a car had crashed into a tree, New Castle County Police said.
Deptford Twp. woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide: Police
Officers discovered two bodies: Erin Gatier and her ex-boyfriend, William Beattie. Autopsies revealed both Gatier and Beatty were shot.
Wilmington firefighters handle vacant structure fire
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire in a vacant structure in Wilmington Monday night, November 28, 2022. A nearby resident reported the fire in the 200 block of East 25th Street around 8:45 p.m. Arriving firefighters reported flames from the second floor. The fire was quickly controlled...
Traffic stop leads to passengers arrest for weapons, drug charges
A Wilmington man is facing weapons-and-drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Route 13 and 273. Delaware State Police said a vehicle was pulled over for violations Monday night, and the smell of marijuana led to further investigation. According to police, a search of two occupants turned up some marijuana, a digital scale, some ammunition and a loaded .22-caliber Chiappa Semi-Automatic weapon in a bag that belonged to the passenger, 23-year-old Bobby Rhoades.
2 hospitalized, including police officer, after massive house fire in Wilmington
A police officer and another man are in the hospital after a massive house fire in Wilmington.
Two Dead After Vehicle Flips Several Times In Violent Maryland Crash
Two young adults are dead after a violent crash in Baltimore, authorities say. A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped over several times near the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police.
Reports: One Airlifter After Being Struck By Own Vehicle On Roth Bridge
Just after 7:45, Monday morning rescue crews from the Delaware City and Odessa Fire Companies along with New Castle County Paramedics and Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 responded to Route 1 atop the Roth Bridge for reports of a rollover crash. First arriving found at least three vehicles...
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR WHISPERING PINES COMMUNITY – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19713) On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
