Hartly, DE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMDT.com

Seaford Police arrest suspect in August 2022 shooting

SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police have made an arrest in an August shooting that left one person critically injured. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on August 17th, in the Chandler Heights Apartment complex. Through investigation, police were able to identify the shooter as 30-year-old Rihem Frisby. On...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Goldsboro Man Arrested After Barricade Incident

GOLDSBORO, Md. - A Goldsboro man is behind bars on assault and related charges following a four-hour standoff with police on Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office said that shortly after 12 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 421 Main St. in Goldsboro for a reported tow truck driver having a shotgun pointed at him. Police said the driver further stated that the man pointing the shotgun at him was threatening to shoot him if he did not release the vehicle he was attempting to repossess and leave the property.
GOLDSBORO, MD
WBOC

Police Seek ID of Woman Wanted for Robbing Rehoboth Beach Safeway

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Police are asking the public's help with identifying a woman wanted for robbing a Rehoboth Beach supermarket on Sunday night. Delaware State Police said it happened at around 7:30 p.m. at the Safeway located at 19283 Coastal Highway. Police said an unknown woman had attempted to leave the store without paying for a cart full of personal care items. Troopers said that when the woman was confronted by a store employee, she pushed the cart into the employee and retrieved pepper spray from her shirt. The suspect then sprayed the employee before fleeing from the store with most of the items in the cart, according to police.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Hartly Area Home Struck by Gunfire

HARTLY, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on an occupied home near Hartly on Friday night. Police said that shortly after 8 p.m., troopers responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Fords Corner Road. A 41-year-old man present at the home heard a series of approximately 6-8 gunshots, one of which struck his house. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been shot by one round that entered into an empty bedroom. The victim was not injured during this incident.
HARTLY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot In Wilmington Early Monday

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:47 a.m. in the 100 block of East 23rd Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone...
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the area in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. Two adult drivers and one teenage passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington firefighters handle vacant structure fire

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire in a vacant structure in Wilmington Monday night, November 28, 2022. A nearby resident reported the fire in the 200 block of East 25th Street around 8:45 p.m. Arriving firefighters reported flames from the second floor. The fire was quickly controlled...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Traffic stop leads to passengers arrest for weapons, drug charges

A Wilmington man is facing weapons-and-drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Route 13 and 273. Delaware State Police said a vehicle was pulled over for violations Monday night, and the smell of marijuana led to further investigation. According to police, a search of two occupants turned up some marijuana, a digital scale, some ammunition and a loaded .22-caliber Chiappa Semi-Automatic weapon in a bag that belonged to the passenger, 23-year-old Bobby Rhoades.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

County Police Update Fatal Incident In Newark

New Castle County Police have released some details on Marrows Road fatal incident. Police said on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
fox29.com

Police: Vehicle crashes after man, 20, is shot and killed in Newark

NEWARK, Del. - A 20-year-old man died after he was shot while driving a vehicle in Newark, Delaware. According to officials, New Castle County police responded to a call for a car accident Friday night, just after 7:30, at the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road. When police...
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR WHISPERING PINES COMMUNITY – NEWARK

NEWARK, DE

