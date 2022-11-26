Read full article on original website
Victim in deadly head-on crash in Columbia identified as elderly woman
Authorities now say an elderly Columbia woman was the victim of a two-car crash in Boone County. The Columbia Police Department first reported the crash on Thursday. They say the collision occurred on East Broadway at the Hominy Creek Trail Bridge around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. One of the drivers, identified as Sue Underwood, 83, died in the crash. The other driver, Jonathan Key, 33, of Columbia, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Jefferson City man arrested for assaulting woman then leading police on a chase
A Jefferson City man is arrested for a domestic disturbance that ended with a police chase on the city’s east end. Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of E. Atchison Street Wednesday night around 10 p.m. The victim told police Byron Jarvis, 36, had come to her home to get his belongings following a prior domestic assault.
Illinois man arrested in Callaway County with camper stolen from Jefferson City
An Illinois man is arrested in Callaway County with a camper he’d stolen from Jefferson City. Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, was taken into custody last week following an investigation north of Steedman. He’s facing six charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and burglary tools, vehicle tampering, and tampering with physical evidence.
Jefferson City employee arrested for making threats against coworkers before retirement
A Jefferson City man is arrested for making threats against some of his co-workers. Gilberto Gomez was charged Thursday with second-degree making a terrorist threat. According to court documents, Gomez, who is scheduled to retire this month, had been making comments at work for the past several months about his intention to shoot several employees at the facility. Two witnesses approached management last Friday about Gomez making comments about shooting elderly co-workers who he allegedly said didn’t need to be working.
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Bond denied for Callaway County accessory to murder suspect
Bond is denied for a woman accused of helping murder a man in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, is charged with accessory to first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Authorities have said Garza-Perez’ death was the result of a significant drug nexus operating in mid-Missouri.
Western Missouri trucker gets probation for stealing semi trailer from Moniteau County manufacturer
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County is sentenced to probation. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was sentenced today to five years probation and 30 days of shock incarceration. It was during the summer of 2019 when...
Hartsburg shooter captured Thursday in Columbia
A man wanted in Boone County for a weekend shooting in Hartsburg has been captured. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies spotted Dustin Higgins, 33, of Fulton, late Thursday morning in a vehicle parked at Menards on Vandiver Drive. Before contact could be made, Higgins drove away. When...
CORRECTION/UPDATE: Jefferson City man arrested for accidental shooting death of his girlfriend in Cole County
UPDATE: Joshua Wilbers was charged Wednesday with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. CORRECTION: The Cole County Sheriff's Department issued a correction to its prior press release, clarifying the spelling of the victim's name. Her name is Hallie Phillips. A Jefferson City man has been arrested in connection with...
Jefferson City man who fired shots at his ride is now facing additional charges
A Jefferson City man charged with firing shots at a woman who’d just given him a lift is now facing additional charges. Jody Nowels was arrested last week for the shooting that happened November 13 on E. Capitol Avenue. According to court documents, the woman gave Nowels a ride to a gas station in that area. But when she refused to provide a ride back to the west end of town, he threatened her, then fired shots at her car as she drove away, striking one tire.
UPDATED: Charges filed against Jefferson City man in accidental shooting death of his girlfriend
UPDATE: According to court documents, Joshua Wilbers and Hallie Phillips lived together at the mobile home where the shooting occurred. Wilbers told investigators he'd recently purchased the .22 rifle and had just removed the magazine and was cycling the bolt to make sure no bullets were in the chamber before he went outside to test the gun. He says he thought the chamber was empty when he pulled the trigger in their home, striking Phillips in the face.
Mokane man accused of dropping bag of meth inside Ham's Prairie store
A Callaway County man is arrested after he drops almost six grams of methamphetamine inside a general store. Eric Hollowell, 52, of Mokane, is facing numerous charges, including two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, forgery, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steelville man arrested in hometown driving vehicle stolen from Gasconade County
A Crawford County man is arrested in a vehicle stolen from a neighboring county. The sheriff’s department reports they conducted a traffic stop in Steelville on Wednesday evening to double check a vehicle they believed had been reported stolen out of Gasconade County. After deputies stopped the driver, Brian Murray, 44, of Steelville, they determined the vehicle was the one they were looking for.
Fatal collision in Columbia just east of the Highway63/Broadway Street intersection
Columbia Police are investigating a fatal collision just east of the Highway 63/Broadway Street intersection. Officers were called around 2 p.m. Thursday to the area of E. Broadway and Hominy Creek Trail. The road remains closed in both directions while the crash is under investigation. More details are to be released later.
Eldon man's murder trial drawing to a close
The murder trial of an Eldon man is drawing to a close. Christopher English is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse for the 2019 shooting death of Aaron Brant of Columbia. Brant was missing for one month before his body was found in a wooded area of Miller County. Investigators stated the murder was the result of a bad drug deal.
Wanted Macon woman arrested on drug charge in Moniteau County
A woman from northeast Missouri is arrested in Moniteau County on a drug charge. Tanya Rodie, 35, of Macon, was charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine. She also had three active warrants for her arrest from other jurisdictions. The investigation into Rodie began Wednesday when deputies on routine patrol on...
Camden County home destroyed in fire
A Camden County home is destroyed by fire. The Tri-County Fire Protection District says crews were called to the 18000 block of State Road A, near Camdenton, for a residential structure fire last night. A passerby called in and said they saw flames coming through the roof of the home.
Camdenton man accused of rape three years ago heads to trial in February
A trial date is set for a Camden County man for raping an acquaintance three years ago. On Wednesday, a Camden County judge scheduled Mansour Beyah of Camdenton for a five-day jury trial to begin February 27, 2023. He’s charged with one count of first-degree rape. The rape allegedly...
Two Phelps County men face drug trafficking charges after meth, fentanyl found in home
Two Phelps County men are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine and fentanyl in a home in Rolla. Seth Davis, 31, of Rolla, is charged with second-degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held on $500,000 bond. Richard Tucker III, 30, also of Rolla, is charged with second-degree drug trafficking and is being held on $250,000 bond.
Two fires in two days damage two Audrain County homes
Two Audrain County home are damaged in fires that happened a day apart. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 700 block of West Buchanan Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the attic of the home. The first floor of the home sustained fire damage and the entire house sustained smoke damage.
