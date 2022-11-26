Read full article on original website
Tom Cobb
3d ago
it would be nice to get at least half the story...someone was found dead in Litchfield...no name sex age did they freeze ...ect you know some of the story....
Waterbury Police Lieutenant Charged With DUI/Drugs Following Crash, Cops Say
A police lieutenant in Connecticut has been charged with alleged following a crash. The incident took place in New Haven County on Sunday, Oct. 30 around 1:15 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 on Highland Avenue in Waterbury. Waterbury Police responded to the area of 840 Highland Avenue on a report of...
Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Danbury Home Likely A Murder-Suicide, Police Say
Police say that a man and woman who were shot dead in the basement of a home in Fairfield County were a husband and wife and were likely victims of a murder-suicide. The two were found in Danbury around 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28 at a home on Clayton Road after police received a request for a well-being check.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Officer Charged With DUI in Connection with Off-Duty Crash Last Month
A Waterbury police lieutenant was arrested Tuesday, charged with DUI in connection with an accident last month. David Balnis, 55, of Waterbury was driving a pickup truck on Highland Avenue in Waterbury just after 1 a.m. on October 30 when he veered off the road and sideswiped a parked vehicle, according to police.
darientimes.com
Coventry man, 21, seriously injured in Willimantic crash, fire chief says
WILLIMANTIC — A 21-year-old was seriously injured in a one-car crash Monday night, a fire official said. The Coventry resident was driving a 2003 Ford Focus when it struck a utility pole on Jackson Street, near the intersection with Peru Street, Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said. The pole impacted the driver’s side door.
Man Accused Of Driving At 132 MPH, Nearly Striking CT DOT Worker In Colchester
A 23-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was recorded driving at 132 mph and nearly struck a Connecticut Department of Transportation worker. Troopers in New London County obtained the speed reading on a 2014 Range Rover traveling on Route 2 in Colchester in a posted 65 mph zone at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, Connecticut State Police said.
Police: 2 people found dead inside Danbury home
Police say they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the basement of the home around 3 p.m.
Man Fell Asleep In Car After Driving Under Influence, Crashing In Darien, Police Say
A man was charged with operating under the influence after police said he was found sleeping in a car after a crash in Fairfield County. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in Darien in the area of Post Road and Bishops Gate Road at about 1:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, the Darien Police Department reported.
Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
darientimes.com
Minor injuries reported after freight train hits car in New Haven, officials say
NEW HAVEN — Minor injuries were reported after a car was struck by a freight train Tuesday afternoon, officials said. New Haven Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana said the train was in the process of transporting seven rail cars from Cedar Hill to Chapel Street when the crash occurred at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Street.
Bristol woman arrested and charged for scamming public assistance program
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol woman was arrested and charged on Tuesday for stealing $4,581 in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Shelby L. Pent, age 29, was arrested by Inspectors on a warrant charging her with Larceny in the First Degree. According to the arrest warrant,...
darientimes.com
3 men shot at Waterbury convenience store, police say
WATERBURY — Three men were hospitalized Tuesday evening after a shooting on West Main Street, according to police. Waterbury police said officers were called to Otto’s Convenience Store and Smoke Shop at 496 W. Main St. around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. Responding officers located three men suffering from gunshot wounds at the business as well as a crime scene, according to police.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Five New Haven officers charged after man paralyzed in police custody
Lawmakers hold special session to focus on gas tax, energy costs. We head to Orange to check out the Lincoln Lights animated light show!
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car Chicopee: Report
One person is dead after they were hit by a car in Chicopee, Western Mass News reports. Police responded to the crash on Chicopee Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, according to Chicopee Police on Facebook and Western Mass News. The crash shut down Chicopee Street from Celestine Street as a result, according to police.
Man and woman found shot to death in Danbury
A well being check in Danbury today turned up two people who had been shot to death, police said. Officers are called to a home on Clayton Road just after 3:00 p.m.
Enfield police search for suspects who stole 80-year-old’s wallet
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Enfield police are asking the public for help in identifying two people who are suspected of stealing an 80-year-old’s wallet. Police stated that two suspects, a man and a woman, stole the victim’s wallet and went on a shopping spree that cost thousands of dollars. These two people are believed to be […]
CT man charged with speeding 132 mph
A Manchester, Connecticut, 23-year-old man is accused of driving at a speed of 132 miles an hour on Route 2 in Colchester and of trying to evade arrest
5 officers charged after Black man paralyzed in police van
Five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanors Monday over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van.
Man Charged With DUI After North Haven Resident Killed In Wrong-Way I-95 Crash In Milford
A Fairfield County man has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a fatal, head-on, wrong-way crash on a stretch of I-95 in New Haven County. The "head-on style collision" happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 on the northbound side in Milford in the area of Exit 34 when a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, Connecticut State Police said.
Thief Accused Of Stealing BMW With Child Inside At McDonald's In Riverside
Police are searching for a suspect and a BMW after a woman's vehicle was stolen from a Fairfield County McDonald's with a child inside. The incident took place in Greenwich on West Putnam Avenue near Exit 5 of I-95 on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to Greenwich Police, the woman drove...
CT Man Accused Of Stalking Same Bridgeport Girl Online Twice
A 52-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested twice for allegedly stalking a teenage girl online. New Haven County resident Christopher Green, of North Branford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police. In the summer of 2021, the victim went on a trip out...
