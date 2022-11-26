ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, CT

Comments / 3

Tom Cobb
3d ago

it would be nice to get at least half the story...someone was found dead in Litchfield...no name sex age did they freeze ...ect you know some of the story....

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darientimes.com

Coventry man, 21, seriously injured in Willimantic crash, fire chief says

WILLIMANTIC — A 21-year-old was seriously injured in a one-car crash Monday night, a fire official said. The Coventry resident was driving a 2003 Ford Focus when it struck a utility pole on Jackson Street, near the intersection with Peru Street, Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said. The pole impacted the driver’s side door.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
FOX 61

Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Minor injuries reported after freight train hits car in New Haven, officials say

NEW HAVEN — Minor injuries were reported after a car was struck by a freight train Tuesday afternoon, officials said. New Haven Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana said the train was in the process of transporting seven rail cars from Cedar Hill to Chapel Street when the crash occurred at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

3 men shot at Waterbury convenience store, police say

WATERBURY — Three men were hospitalized Tuesday evening after a shooting on West Main Street, according to police. Waterbury police said officers were called to Otto’s Convenience Store and Smoke Shop at 496 W. Main St. around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. Responding officers located three men suffering from gunshot wounds at the business as well as a crime scene, according to police.
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car Chicopee: Report

One person is dead after they were hit by a car in Chicopee, Western Mass News reports. Police responded to the crash on Chicopee Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, according to Chicopee Police on Facebook and Western Mass News. The crash shut down Chicopee Street from Celestine Street as a result, according to police.
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH

Enfield police search for suspects who stole 80-year-old’s wallet

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Enfield police are asking the public for help in identifying two people who are suspected of stealing an 80-year-old’s wallet. Police stated that two suspects, a man and a woman, stole the victim’s wallet and went on a shopping spree that cost thousands of dollars. These two people are believed to be […]
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With DUI After North Haven Resident Killed In Wrong-Way I-95 Crash In Milford

A Fairfield County man has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a fatal, head-on, wrong-way crash on a stretch of I-95 in New Haven County. The "head-on style collision" happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 on the northbound side in Milford in the area of Exit 34 when a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, Connecticut State Police said.
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy