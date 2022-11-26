A coffee machine that will brew my morning joe as soon as I say, “Alexa, make my coffee!” aloud? Sign me up! But for all its features—including voice control—the new $250 Keurig K-Café Smart coffee maker can’t truly brew by itself. You still have to put a pod in the machine and place a cup on the drip tray, and remove the pod when you’re done.

1 DAY AGO