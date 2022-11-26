ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Raptis
3d ago

we re Mahopac Indians and proud of it. it's a tradition and the kids are proud to wear the gear. its empowering to them as they see the Indian head as strength not weakness. I say keep that beautiful Indian headress and instead of deleting our history make it a teachable moment. many other nationalities were persecute, mistreated or didn't get the best deal at the moment but that's American History and some of it isn't pretty. But it's history and it's in textbooks. if it was all pretty and positive it'd be a fairytale! oh but wait...I think we killed Grimms Fairytales also.

John Olivera
3d ago

ridiculous most Long Island towns and Hamlets are Indian named so now what happens change them too? people need to stop already

Deplorable 1776
3d ago

Oh yeah here’s a purpose.. don’t fix the crime don’t fix the drugs don’t fix the homeless issues.. high gas prices high utility bills groceries, people losing jobs rent higher than a mortgage.. fixate on a fictional character and pay your own buttocks like you’ve actually accomplished something.

