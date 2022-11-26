Read full article on original website
Upstate New York Counties Add Narcan Emergency Kits to Public Buildings
A number of counties in Upstate New York are taking a novel approach to opioid harm reduction, adding Narcan Emergency Boxes outside public buildings. According to a report by Harrison Gereau of InformNY, the Adirondack Health Institute's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate New York counties, Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington.
New York’s Official Warning To Snowmobile Owners
Making a monthly payment on a loan for a snowmobile is not too hard to swallow when the snow is flying! You work hard all summer to make the payments and get the sled ready for winter and the season is almost here! But there are a few things that you need to do before you hit the trails.
New York State Thruway Decorated with Teepees, Where Can You See Them?
The New York State Thruway stretches nearly 500 miles taking you from the Big Apple to the State Capital and eventually to Pennsylvania. Along the way you will see everything from mountains to cities and farmland. You might even see some surprises as well, like teepees. If you have traveled...
Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State
The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
Upstate New York community named one of 10 most beautiful towns in America
Upstate New York has no lack of picturesque small towns, but one has recently been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the nation. Western New York’s Chautauqua was placed at number 4 on TheTravel.com’s “The 10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ list. It is in company with towns in Vermont, California, Hawaii, Maine, and more.
What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?
When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!
Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
manhassetpress.com
New Bill Ensures Reserved Beds For Veterans In All New York State Veterans’ Homes
Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (A.6551/S.2238) to establish a reserved bed day policy for people residing in New York State Veterans’ Homes. The legislation, sponsored by Assemblymember Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont), will ensure that veterans do not lose their spot in New York State Veterans’ Homes during medical leave.
Winter comes roaring back later Wednesday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After quieting down for the holiday weekend, winter weather will roar back into our area Wednesday and Thursday as the calendar flips to December. Where and When is the snow? This time it’s the counties east of Lake Ontario–Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. In particular the Tug Hill Plateau. The timing […]
This Is the Snowiest City in New York State
Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.
Rare white deer spotted in West Seneca
A rare white deer was spotted in West Seneca on Clinton Street, near Northwood Avenue in West Seneca Monday afternoon.
Man Wanted For Murder in Mexico Found In Hudson Valley, New York
Turns out a man who's "proven to be a danger" to the Hudson Valley is wanted in Mexico for murder. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York Field Office arrested a Mexican national in the Hudson Valley. Man Wanted In Mexico Found...
Find Italian Treats and More in Upstate New York This Christmas
Italian treats always seem to find their way to a holiday table at Christmas time in Upstate New York. And thank goodness for that!. Italian Americans make up a huge number of families who can trace their heritage back to the Old Country. And because of that, authentic Italian bakeries and delicious gelato shops are pretty easy to find all over the region. They also get very busy during the Christmas holiday season preparing their popular treats for family gatherings and celebrations alike. You can never go wrong bringing a plate of these cookies as a gift for the host.
cnycentral.com
Strong wind gusts Wednesday & heavy lake effect snow for some into Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After a very quiet weather day on Tuesday in central New York, we'll be seeing some very active weather beginning overnight, into Wednesday and right through Thursday. The setup in the atmosphere is high pressure to our east and low pressure to our west. The change in atmospheric...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Birdsall NY property borders State Forest, travel trailer included, see gallery
5 acres with Travel Trailer bordering State Forest in Birdsall NY. 2011 Travel Trailer with generator on 5.1 acres bordering Gillies Hill State Forest. The 2011 Caliber travel trailer has two power slide outs, large master bedroom, another bedroom that includes ample sleeping area, a full bath, and a power awning. There is a cased water well, septic, and a newer 7000-watt Craftsman power generator.
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”
It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State
Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
WCAX
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo
Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
wellsvillesun.com
Poll of the Week: Should the Allegany County Sheriff Department go on the offensive
The question of a “road patrol” and a “drug task force” for our readers. The big news today in Allegany County was the announcement that veteran lawman Walt Mackney will be the new Undersheriff. Mackney will serve as the wingman to newly elected Scott Cicirello who will succeed current Sheriff Rick Whitney who is retiring from decades in law enforcement.
