After a 2-year hiatus, the MTA has brought back its annual tradition of Holiday Nostalgia Rides on the New York Transit Museum’s vintage fleet. In honor of the museum’s Reign of the Redbirds exhibit, the Train of Many Colors will be traveling along the 1 line from Chambers Street to West 137th Street, making it easy for Upper West Siders to relive the glory days (or experience them for the first time).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO