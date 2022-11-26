It appears that CM Punk may no longer be All Elite. Furthermore, his departure may have even derailed plans for a major story involving The Firm. CM Punk hasn’t appeared with AEW since the now infamous brawl following All Out. During the post-show media scrum Punk went on the attack against the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Colt Cabana and Hangman Adam Page. This led to a fight breaking out backstage between Punk & Ace Steel and The Elite. While all involved were suspended and stripped of their respective titles, it has long been rumoured that Punk will be leaving the company altogether.

21 HOURS AGO