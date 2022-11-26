ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Isabel, TX

Port Isabel Lighthouse to glow again in December

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Udb8M_0jOTihmw00
A visitor examines the reproduction installed of the original 117-year-old lens in the lantern room of the Port Isabel Lighthouse Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Port Isabel.(Denise Cathey | The Brownsville Herald)

Port Isabel’s lighthouse is an impressive sight, an historical treasure and a big tourist draw, though for the last 117 years it’s been missing a key component: light.

Technically, a bulb has illuminated the interior of the structure’s lantern room for years, though hardly the brilliant, sweeping beams that guided mariners in the days of yore.

All that’s about to change. The Texas Historical Commission, which assumed ownership from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in 2019 through an act of the Legislature, wasted no time in finding a company — Artworks Florida — specializing in reproducing antique Fresnel lenses and able to fabricate a new one based on the Port Isabel Lighthouse’s original 1852 plans.

An acrylic reproduction of the original glass Third Order Fresnel Lens, a work of art in itself that looks like something out of a Dr. Who episode, has already been installed in the lantern room, mounted on a custom-made pedestal and with a 1,000-watt lamp mounted inside. It will be dedicated in a public ceremony Friday, Dec. 9.

Designed by French physicist Augustin-Jean Fresnel (pronounced fray-NEL), the lenses were state-of-the-art technology for lighthouses in the mid-1800s. “Third order” means it was the third largest lens Fresnel manufactured.

Advances in navigational technology made the lenses obsolete by the early 20th century and in 1905 the Port Isabel Lighthouse was decommissioned and the lens removed, said Valerie Bates, the city’s marketing director and manager of the Port Isabel Lighthouse State Historic Site.

Illumination for the original lens was provided by three oil lamps fed from one reservoir, with the lamps’ wicks trimmed to burn clean for maximum brightness, she said, marveling at a design capable of magnifying a relatively small light source into a beam radiating 16 miles out to sea. Bates said the new lens is still being tested and the angle of the beam will be adjusted in order not to blind motorists on the Queen Isabella Causeway. Also, the new light won’t be as bright as in the old days, she said.

“This is not a navigational beacon,” Bates said. “It’s merely a historical interpretation.”

Still, it’s going to be cool, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tpj3w_0jOTihmw00
A reproduction of the original 117-year-old lens is fitted into the lantern room of the Port Isabel Lighthouse Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Port Isabel.(Denise Cathey | The Brownsville Herald)

“We’re very, very excited about being able to enter into this next phase of the life of the lighthouse … and for what the visitors will be able to experience,” Bates said. “It will be an enhanced experience.”

Chris Florance, THC communications director, said it’s about giving visitors an idea of the lighthouse’s original purpose, noting that Port Isabel’s is the only lighthouse among THC’s state historical sites.

“In this case it’s such a striking part of the community, and I think it will give visitors a better idea of what that lighthouse would have looked like … when it was actively assisting ships there on the coastline,” he said.

Florance said THC always looks for ways to boost the appeal of its historical sites, which he said are very important to communities and serve as a magnet for “heritage travel.” The lighthouse lens project, totaling about $200,000, was a no-brainer, Florance said.

“We were happy to be able to do that,” he said. “I think the project began shortly after they transferred to us. We definitely flagged that as something different and very impactful that we could do to the site.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNuc3_0jOTihmw00
A reproduction of the original 117-year-old lens is fitted into the lantern room of the Port Isabel Lighthouse Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Port Isabel.(Denise Cathey | The Brownsville Herald)

Florance said THC Executive Director Mark Wolf is scheduled to be on hand for the Dec. 9 event.

The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. at 421 E. Queen Isabella Blvd. Bates asked that those planning to attend RSVP to [email protected] or (956) 433-1015. An open house at the lighthouse and visitors center will carry over into Dec. 10, she said.

“We hope that people will turn out and enjoy the festivities and help us make some memories,” Bates said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

Port Isabel lighthouse to 'light up' after 117 years

After 117 years in the dark, the Port Isabel lighthouse will light up once again. In less than two weeks, the Texas Historical Commission will install a new lens at the lighthouse. The historical commission is paying for the upgrade. Its design was based on the lighthouse's historical documents. There...
PORT ISABEL, TX
KRGV

Made in the 956: Valley employee celebrates 50 years at Weslaco boutique

An employee at Lionel’s Western Wear and Boutique in downtown Weslaco is celebrating 50 years of working at the store. In a world filled with big box stores, there's one family-owned business in downtown Weslaco that's withstood the test of time. “Lionel's started as Lionel’s Department Store in 1959,”...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Nativity scenes from late bishop to be on display in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History will feature a special nativity collection, one owned by the former bishop of the Diocese of Brownsville. On his passing in September 2021, the Bishop Rarmundo Peña willed his collection of nativity scenes to the Museum of South Texas History and to the Historic Brownsville […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Native American tribe protesting Port of Brownsville LNG site

Plans to build a liquid natural gas facility at the Port of Brownsville are being challenged by a Native American tribe. After years of anticipation and challenges to NextDecade LNG facility, construction on the site began this month. Aerial views show a lot of vegetation in the area is already...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco HS cheerleader to participate in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco High School varsity cheerleader Ivy Denay Hernandez will participate at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii. On Dec. 4-9, Hernandez will represent her school and Varsity Spirit in Honolulu, Hawaii. Ivy will perform with Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance prior to the opening ceremony of the parade, […]
WESLACO, TX
megadoctornews.com

Publisher’s Word: Myopia Can Be Managed, Its Growth Slowed, or Stopped

Things change, and very fast. The world’s technological advances help humanity in many good ways, but there are side effects. For example, the invention of the cell phone was formidable, as well as the arrival of the tablet. It allows us to communicate at anytime and anywhere. Unfortunately, the time we spend a great deal of time viewing the screens. Because of this, adolescents and children develop Myopia and in others, their Myopia worsens.
EDINBURG, TX
utrgvrider.com

The beginning of a new chapter

More than 2,600 students are expected to cross the stage in multiple ceremonies at UTRGV’s Fall 2022 Commencement. The ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg and 4 p.m. Dec. 17 on the University Library lawn on the Brownsville campus.
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

BISD introduces sports programs for disabled students

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Equality for students with disabilities is the reason the Rio Grande Valley’s largest school district created new interscholastic sports programs. “It is their right to participate in sports, it’s their right to have sociability, it’s their right to be healthy,” said Sergio Zarate, Down...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD, superintendent parting ways after agreement on severance package

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA Independent School District and its superintendent came to an agreement Monday on a severance package Monday, initiating Jorge Arrendondo’s departure as the district’s top administrator. The school board will begin a search for Arredondo’s replacement, the district added. The district announced the decision on its website with a statement […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

New Chick-fil-A set to open in Mercedes

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will soon open in Mercedes. The new restaurant at 8007 E Expressway 83, near the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets, will open its doors to customers Thursday, Dec. 1. Chick-fil-A also announced that Amanda Esquivel will be the franchise owner. “I’ve always been passionate about building great businesses and […]
MERCEDES, TX
KLST/KSAN

BPD: Man strangles woman after she receives friend’s call

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is accused of strangling a woman after getting a call from friend, police allege. Juan Rodriguez, 27, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 25 at the 2200 block of Expressway 77 in Brownsville, on charges of aggravated assault family violence by strangulation and interfere with emergency call, Brownsville […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police arrest two men on charges of racing in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were arrested Sunday by Harlingen police on charges related to racing. Mark Anthony Cruz, 28, and Jacob Moreno, 17, were both charged with racing on a highway, a class b misdemeanor, according to police. Both were arrested by officers who were monitoring traffic on the 1400 block of West […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

DEA: Over 100,000 people died of fentanyl poisoning this year

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One pill can kill, that is the message the Drug Enforcement Administration is pushing. Here at home one Valley mother is joining forces with the DEA to spread the word in school districts about fentanyl poisoning. “After my son Ryan’s death, on April the fourth...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville police IDs man who died overnight in jail as investigation continues

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old man died overnight while in custody of the Brownsville Police Department, police announced Tuesday. Edgar Hernandez, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to police. “The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an in-custody death that occurred [Tuesday],” police said in a statement emailed to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
utrgvrider.com

Respiratory virus cases on the rise

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have detected a high number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) early in its season compared to previous years, including in the states of Minnesota and Colorado, where the infection rate is 55% and 49%, respectively. RSV is a common respiratory virus...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
5K+
Followers
67
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy