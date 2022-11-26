Read full article on original website
Cool facts about Ajani Sheppard, Rutgers’ latest quarterback coup
Rutgers made a splash on Tuesday after flipping Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) three-star (ESPN) quarterback Ajani Sheppard from the Old Dominion Big Blue, which originally earned Sheppard’s pledge on June 27. Sure, Sheppard is one heck of a high school quarterback, but does he have any preexisting ties to Rutgers? How long has he played quarterback, and what is he best at? Will he arrive in January?
QB Ajani Sheppard commits to Rutgers
Rutgers no longer has to search for a quarterback in the class of 2023. Scarlet Nation has learned that Rutgers has landed a commitment tonight from Ajani Sheppard of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He learned of the Rutgers offer a couple of weeks ago but did not make it public. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was committed to Old Dominion up until today and now he is part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class of 2023.
Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers
Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
Here are the 5 players Rutgers must keep out of the transfer portal
As Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has noted: It’s a new age of college football. Anything can happen. That’s especially true when it comes to players entering the transfer portal. The frenzied free agency-like shuffle officially starts Dec. 5, and that puts the pressure on Rutgers to not only...
Rutgers’ upcoming 5-game gauntlet will help determine NCAA Tournament fate
Caleb McConnell came back just in time. The senior guard and reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year knows the upcoming five-game gauntlet against high-major opponents will go a long way toward helping to determine Rutgers’ NCAA Tournament fate.
stevensducks.com
Men’s Basketball Tops Rutgers-Newark 72-56 for Second Straight Win
HOBOKEN, N.J. (November 27, 2022) – Senior Conor Coffey had a game-high 15 points and junior Mike Goodall finished with 12 points and five steals as the Stevens Institute of Technology men's basketball team defeated Rutgers-Newark 72-56 Sunday in a non-conference matchup at Canavan Arena. Sophomore Jack Spellman filled...
Football Top 20 for Nov. 27: Bergen Catholic leaves no doubt with overpowering win
From the top of the New Jersey high school football mountain came the message that couldn’t have been more clear had it come from the burning bush. In clear channel, Quadraphonic, Dolby stereo, Bergen Catholic delivered the message heard from Montague to Cape May Point: We are No. 1!
Former Pearl River football coach passes away
Loved ones shared the news on a GoFundMe page, which was created after Rob Gallagher suffered a massive heart attack.
thesetonian.com
Op-ed: Seton Hall needs to stay true to Catholic identity, show accountability, servant leadership to Ivy Hill residents
The following article was written by a non-tenured Seton Hall faculty member, who was given anonymity by The Setonian to protect his identity. I am a Seton Hall faculty member and a local community member active in the issues of environmental and racial injustices. To say that I’m disappointed in how Seton Hall is treating its neighbors in the Ivy Hill neighborhood of Newark is an understatement. As a Catholic who takes seriously the Church’s social teachings on the common good, solidarity, and subsidiarity, I am inviting the administration to respond to the very real concerns put forth by residents of the neighborhood. Seton Hall administrators should practice what the University mission and core curriculum seek to instill in students: servant leadership that is “responsive to the common good, and mindful of the example of Christ who came to serve and not to be served.”
Mary Pat Christie takes on a new role at her N.J. alma mater
Seton Hall University has added three new members to its board of regents, including Mary Pat Christie, the former first lady of New Jersey, the school announced Monday. Mary Pat, who is the wife of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and a partner of Christie 55 Solutions, which provides strategic counsel, business and public policy consulting, earned her master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 28, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Francis James (Frank) Egelhof, 66, died peacefully at his home in Morganville, N.J., on October 29, 2022. Frank was born in Illinois and moved to Staten Island as a child in 1960, residing first in Huguenot and later in New Dorp. After attending New Dorp High School, Frank joined the U.S. Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at the P&G plant in Port Ivory, S.I., then earned a B.A. at the College of Staten Island. He later founded his own petrochemical analysis firm, where he worked until his retirement. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Patricia Egelhof, and brother William, he is survived by his beloved life companion, Sharon Madden, her son Christopher and his fiancée Amanda, brothers Michael Egelhof and John Egelhof (Lois), sisters Kristin Choo, Anne Ritchie, Teresa Egelhof, Mary Pendergast, Jennifer Egelhof (John Ryan) and eleven adoring nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
Where are millennials moving? Hint: It’s not New York City or Boston
New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
I toured a Miami apartment to see how it compared to my NYC apartment, and I'm still daydreaming about the extra bathroom and outdoor space
Insider's reporter saw a $1,700 two-bed Miami apartment for rent that cost the same as her one-bed in NYC but was twice as large with outdoor space.
New Jersey Globe
Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing
Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
sarahfunky.com
Top Cities New Yorkers Are Moving to
Although New York is amazing, an increasing number of people are moving out of it. The reality is that job opportunities are fewer than before. This, combined with a high cost of living, makes NYC an unsuitable location for many. Furthermore, the New York City lifestyle isn’t for everyone. It is always busy, loud, and filled with crowds. Living in a place like this can be exciting, especially when you are young. However, it can become a little too much after a while. Luckily, there are many great places you can relocate to and call your new home. These five cities New Yorkers are moving to offer a great lifestyle you will surely be happy with.
At Seton Hall Law School, an investigation and leadership change
Seton Hall University officials are awaiting the results of an internal investigation into “irregular financial transactions” at the Seton Hall School of Law, where officials announced the dean’s departure earlier this month. University spokeswoman Lauri Pine said Friday that the school is working “to ensure a thorough...
njarts.net
‘Represent!’ concert at NJPAC in Newark brings once-in-a-lifetime lineup together
Nikki Giovanni was greeted like a rock star when she performed at the “Represent! A Night of Jazz, Hip-Hop and Spoken Word” concert at Prudential Hall of NJPAC in Newark, Nov. 19. “I’m just a poet,” she said with a mischievous glint in her eye, after taking the...
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63
One of the most iconic singers and recognizable voices of the late 20th century, Irene Cara, is dead at 63. Born Irene Cara Escalera, on March 18, 1959, in The Bronx to a Puerto Rican father and a Cuban-American mother, she was taking piano lessons by age five after learning to play the instrument by ear.
