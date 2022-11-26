Read full article on original website
Related
‘Every second felt like eternity’: Inside the torture chambers of Ukraine’s occupied northeast
At night, when the street outside was quiet, Olga would hear the screams of women being gang-raped by Russian soldiers in the interrogation room one floor above her tiny squalid cell.Together with her fellow female inmates, sleeping stacked side-by-side like cutlery in a drawer, she would try to block out the terrifying sound.But the sharp barks of the Chechens spurring each other on, punched through the cries.“I could hear them shouting ‘come on, you have a go next’,” says the 50-year-old call centre operator at her hometown’s fire department.“They threatened all of us with rape during the day but the...
Ukraine welcomes arms offers, no word on Patriot missiles
BUCHAREST (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Russia’s weeks-long assault on Ukraine’s power grid, saying as NATO scrambled Wednesday to scrape up replacement electrical gear that Russia had turned its war machine to strikes aiming to “turn off the heat…so that civilians suffer.” Blinken spoke at a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest, Romania devoted in part to coordinating aid to keep the lights — and furnaces — on in Ukraine, where Russian strikes have damaged an estimated third of that country’s electrical infrastructure. “Because President (Vladimir) Putin is failing to defeat Ukraine militarily, he is now prosecuting war against civilians,” Blinken said. “And he’s doing that by trying to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, to turn off the light, to turn off the heat, to turn off the water so that civilians suffer. “What is very clear to me … is that support remains strong, resolute, determined” on the behalf of NATO foreign ministers to continue supporting Ukraine as Russia’s invasion moves toward a February anniversary, Blinken said.
Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A Taliban official says at least 10 students were killed Wednesday when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several others were wounded in the blast at the madrassa in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence that escalated since the Taliban took power in August 2021. IS has carried out bombings targeting in particular Afghanistan’s Shiite Muslim minority but has also targeted Sunni mosques and madrassas, especially ones connected to the Taliban. The Taliban and the Islamic State group both adhere to a hard-line ideology but are bitter rivals.
NATO Held First Dedicated Talks On China's Threat To Taiwan, Discussed 'Euro-Atlantic Security'
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, held its first dedicated talk on Taiwan in September amid the rising threat of China invading the island nation. What Happened: The talks were held by NATO's North Atlantic Council, the main political decision-making body of the alliance, Financial Times reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.
Jan. 6 Committee's Final Report Likely To Be Published By Christmas, Chairman Says
“The body of the report is complete and there is general agreement on that,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said.
Comments / 0