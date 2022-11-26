Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
2-a-Days: S-E-M plans to ride fall sports' momentum
SUMNER — S-E-M put together a legendary fall sports season with the football team reaching the state playoff semifinals and the volleyball team advancing to the state tournament quarterfinals. Winter could be equally as historic. The same girls, for the most part, will step off the volleyball court and...
Kearney Hub
James Lindau
AXTELL — James Earl Lindau, 78, of Axtell passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Grace Fellowship in Kearney with Pastor Mitch Ivey officiating. A memorial book signing with family present will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Axtell.
Kearney Hub
Value of diversification proven by Ace Irrigation in Kearney
KEARNEY — A lot has changed in the 70 years since Asa Gallup founded the Ace Irrigation manufacturing business in Kearney. However, at least one thing has stayed the same. Some customers still bring drawings on napkins so that Ace can fabricate custom parts, said Cody Vrbka, Ace’s general manager.
knopnews2.com
Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
Kearney Hub
Haarbergs receive Kearney Sertoma Club's October Yard of the Month Award
KEARNEY — Elaine and Kent Haarberg moved from their farmhouse near Imperial in southwest Nebraska to Kearney about four years ago. They said much of their spare time is devoted to following their grandkids’ activities, and yes, one of their grandsons, Heinrich Haarberg, is a quarterback on the Huskers’ roster.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather in central Nebraska has caused multiple accidents
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Rescue officials in central Nebraska have been kept busy by multiple accidents along highways Tuesday morning. The Nebraska Department of Roads was reporting slick conditions, particularly along Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Elm Creek. There were multiple reports of accidents in...
News Channel Nebraska
Hazardous materials spill prompts eastbound I-80 closure at Shelton
SHELTON, Neb. - Emergency crews worked through winter weather conditions to clean up a chemical spill on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed between Shelton and Wood River because of the issue. Specific details are still scarce, but hazardous materials crews were summoned to the scene about two miles east of the Shelton exit around 8:00. The Nebraska State Patrol said at the time that the closure could be lengthy.
Kearney Hub
Snow, freezing drizzle possible in Kearney, Buffalo County
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Buffalo County and much of the state, which could impact the Tuesday morning commute. The advisory goes into effect at 3 a.m. Tuesday and is set to last until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Hastings.
Kearney Hub
Kearney street will close so lights can go on 2nd Avenue overpass
KSNB Local4
Quick acting fire crews put out overnight house fire in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire in Kearney early Tuesday morning. According to Kearney Police Sgt. Ryan Ohri, the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of 7th Ave. The house suffered very little damage and the...
KSNB Local4
Kearney man sentenced on rape, assault convictions
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge has sentenced a Kearney man to prison for convictions on violent crimes against two separate victims. Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones was sentenced to 20-30 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault for an incident in May of last year. He pleaded no contest to the charge earlier this year and in exchange prosecutors dropped related charges of third-degree domestic assault, strangulation and false imprisonment. Court records with details of the crime were sealed, but charges indicate that an “intimate partner” was the victim of the sexual assault.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man to prison for 30 years in assault cases
KEARNEY — A Kearney man will serve up to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in May 2021. Jason Jones, 42, was sentenced Tuesday in Buffalo County District Court to 20-30 years in prison for felony first-degree sexual assault, according to court records. Judge Ryan Carson gave Jones 560 days credit for time already served. Jones must register as a sex offender for 25 years.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney Volunteer Fire Dept. responds to structure fire at West Pharmaceutical
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a factory that ended up being dust from an HVAC unit. Fire crews were called just after 2 p.m. Monday to West Pharmaceuticals, 923 Railroad St., for a reported fire. Employees reported possible smoke and flames coming from the roof and ceiling area.
