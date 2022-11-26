ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report says Ja'Marr Chase won't play vs. Titans

By Chris Roling
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was a 50-50 call to play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after a questionable tag on the final injury report.

And on the Saturday before the game, a report surfaced suggesting the Bengals will indeed hold Chase out.

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, Chase had a good week of practice but the recovery from the hairline hip fracture and torn labrum isn’t where it needs to be after a week of only limited practices.

Chase still only has a questionable tag, so there’s always an outside chance this changes before kickoff on Sunday. This week was always the target for Chase’s return and why the team didn’t put him on injured reserve.

If not this weekend against the Titans, it’s safe to presume Chase will make his return in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

