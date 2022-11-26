Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant familiesBeth TorresCoachella, CA
Related
palmspringslife.com
Best Fine Dining in Greater Palm Springs
Wally's Desert Turtle in Rancho Mirage. At this swanky dining destination, established in 1978 by Wally Botello (who also founded the famed Velvet Turtle chain), time slows down. Decades later — and now operated by his granddaughter, Madalyn — Wally’s retains the same formal service standards and elevated California cuisine. wallysdesertturtle.com.
palmspringslife.com
The Mayor of La Quinta
Andy Williams loved art and helped establish the La Quinta Arts Festival in 1983. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS HISTORICAL SOCIETY. He was known locally as “the Mayor of La Quinta.” The title was never a formal one, even though he was once offered the official designation of “honorary mayor.” Nevertheless, he did as much as anyone to transform that space in the Coachella Valley into a place. Snuggled in among the Santa Rosa Mountains, La Quinta long ago earned a reputation as a destination for recreation, inspiration, and repose. And he played no small role in helping transform this sleepy community into one of the world’s premier winter havens.
palmspringslife.com
Lasting Impression: Rockin’ Around the Mountaintop Tree
Celebrities have helped turn on the lights to the holiday tree at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Mountain Station, such as Fred “The Hammer” Williamson in 2004. There is perhaps no brighter beacon of the season than the 45-foot holiday tree that shines atop Mount San Jacinto each December. Like a lighthouse, the leafless landmark (made entirely of LED lights, 4,000 to be exact) rises from the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Mountain Station. Look west from just about anywhere in the valley, and you’ll see it.
palmspringslife.com
Writing With a Purpose
Palm Desert High School graduate Caroline Lockhart holds her first self-published book, Blue Girl. She has since published a second in the series with a third on the way. As a nanny, Caroline Lockhart noticed the books she was reading to the kids tended to fall on the silly side. As an author, Lockhart wanted kids to see themselves when they opened a book by her.
palmspringslife.com
Don’t Know Much About History?
Eric Stein-Steele (center), who co-wrote the script for Palm Springs Getaway, portrays Johnny Boyle in this scene as a troupe is on a breakfast ride in the Indian Canyons. That’s what Cara Van Dijk told Se Layne about creating a musical play dedicated to telling the history of Palm Springs through song, dance, and well, laughs. Layne, whose family has run the Palm Canyon Theatre since taking its reins in 1997, was chatting about how other visitor destinations like Branson, Missouri, and Las Vegas had turned their history into a stage show.
palmspringslife.com
10 Things to Know About Acrisure Arena
The main entrance on the east side of the building will focus on creating an indoor-outdoor feel and will feature an outdoor food court. Since construction began in June 2021, you’ve likely driven by Acrisure Arena and viewed the immense structure rising from ground level on the north side of Interstate 10, just off the Cook Street exit. Or maybe you’ve seen the renderings that depict people milling in and out of the multipurpose venue.
Comments / 0