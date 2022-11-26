ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

1 Warriors player who must be traded soon

The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
NBC Sports

Klay hilariously claims he prioritizes finances over techs

The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are in sync about many things on the court. However, getting a technical foul is not one of them. In the waning moments of the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center, both Curry and Green were assessed technical fouls for leaving the bench and celebrating made shots by Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Allen's hot start helps Bucks defeat Mavericks 124-115

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Grayson Allen’s sizzling start for Milwaukee meant the Dallas Mavericks couldn’t stop their recent cold spell. Allen went 7 of 7 from 3-point range in the game’s first 17 1/2 minutes, and the Bucks never trailed in a 124-115 victory Sunday night that sent the Mavericks to their fourth straight loss. “The hoop looked huge,” Allen said. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 30 points as the Bucks shot 55.8% overall and went 17 of 37 from beyond the arc, matching a season high for 3-point baskets.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Draymond appears to laugh at Gobert after Wolves turnover

Draymond Green didn't hide his feelings late in the Warriors' 137-114 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. Minnesota, trailing by double digits for the final three quarters after Golden State opened with a 47-point first, trimmed the Warriors' lead down to 10 points with 5:31 to play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Klay impresses himself with vocab in postgame press conference

The Warriors have found their groove after a difficult start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Golden State is 11-10 and finally above .500 following their 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. After struggling to find the right formula to get his team going -- especially...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Newport Plain Talk

NBA: Playoffs-Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

May 4, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. and girlfriend Lauren Wood in attendance during the Phoenix Suns against the Dallas Mavericks during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy