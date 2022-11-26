Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Drue Chrisman joins the show!
One of the quiet keys in the Bengals’ big win over the Titans this week was with the special teams unit. While Evan McPherson usually gets the fanfare of that phase of the game for Cincinnati, Drue Chrisman’s punting was a quiet key to the win, too. He...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/29): Ja’Marr Chase’s message after Cincinnati’s success while he recovered
The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
Cincy Jungle
7 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ huge win in Tennessee
The Cincinnati Bengals were on the road Sunday, looking to pick up a big AFC win as they continue their push for the playoffs. A rematch of last year’s divisional game against the Tennessee Titans was no easy task, but the Bengals were clearly up for it, as they came away with a 20-16 victory on the road.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Titans Inactives: Ja’Marr Chase officially out, Jeffery Simmons will play
The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans have released their inactive players lists for today’s game. Here are the players who won’t suit up for the Bengals:. Chase was reportedly declared out Saturday after being limited all week at practice. Zac Taylor told CBS reporter Evan Washburn before kickoff that the team will give Chase another week to see how he’s feeling.
Cincy Jungle
Marvin Jones and Press Taylor aid Bengals’ playoff hopes in Jags’ win over Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals will end Week 12 in a tie with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North race at 7-4, largely thanks to one former Bengals’ performance. Shortly after Cincinnati secured a major road win over the Tennessee Titans, Marvin Jones Sr. and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a thrilling upset over Baltimore.
Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Bengals defeating Titans in Nashville, again
The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up to be that team you don’t want to see this time of year again. The Tennessee Titans had won seven of their last eight games and were looking for revenge after the Bengals eliminated them in Nashville during the NFL playoffs. That didn’t help them today.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals snap counts vs. Titans: Trayveon Williams cracks RB rotation
Grit, guts, and glory. The Cincinnati Bengals needed the first two to achieve the third against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Now winners of three straight against the two-toned blue, the Bengals once more established they can emulate different styles of football to win in any environment. Here’s how the snaps went during victory no. 7 on the year.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread
Well, this sure is a prime time game. These two teams aren’t playing for much but draft position at this point. Both of these teams have only one of their last four games, and you might think “well someone has to win this one.” Well the Indianapolis Colts have one tie under their belt already this season.
Cincy Jungle
Late afternoon/Sunday Night Football open thread
There’s still plenty of NFL football left on the docket, including several games with playoff implications for the Cincinnati Bengals, so come join the fun in our open thread!. Oh, and of course, WHO DEY!!!
Cincy Jungle
Too Early To Talk Draft?
Having been a long suffering Bengal fan since the early '80s, it has long been a tradition (or.. compulsion?) to begin looking at the draft well before the season has officially ended. So, for me its a hard habit to break. But not to put put the whammy on the...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals outmuscle Titans, win 20-16
A windy day in Nashville was the sight for a physical rematch of the AFC Divisional Round between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans. Joe Burrow and the offense overcame early struggles and pulled out a 20-16 victory on the road. Six penalties plagued the first four drives of the...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow lovers get to go head-to-head for charity
Who loves Joe Burrow more, LSU fans or Bengals fans?. Well, we might have a better idea pretty soon. The Cincinnati QB and former Heisman-winner in Baton Rouge has teamed with Ohio’s Where I’m From clothing designer and retailer to sponsor a line inspired by his college and professional careers.
Cincy Jungle
Ted Karras turns a gift for his teammates into a great charity effort
The Cincinnati Bengals nailed it with the signing of center Ted Karras in more ways than one. Not only does he hold down the middle of the rapidly improving offensive line, but he has been a source of energy for the team and fans alike. The fire and toughness he displays is exactly what offensive line coach Frank Pollack was looking for when he said he wanted “glass eaters.”
Cincy Jungle
More positive vibes for Ja’Marr Chase returning this week vs. Chiefs
The return of Ja’Marr Chase is imminent, just in time for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 13 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. Heading into Week 12, there was some hope Chase would be active vs. the Tennessee Titans. He was limited in practice all week and got the questionable designation before ultimately being ruled out due to his hip injury.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Cam Taylor-Britt’s hustle highlight
Everyone knew what kind of game the Cincinnati Bengals would have to play against the Tennessee Titans. The veterans from last year’s playoffs had firsthand experience on what it took to leave Nashville with a win, and the rookies now know it as well. As a huge matchup with...
Cincy Jungle
Owen Carney and Tyron Johnson join Bengals practice squad
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed defensive end Owen Carney and wide receiver Tyron Johnson to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Carney, weighing in at 6-foot-2 and 252 pounds, is a rookie out of Illinois who originally signed with the Miami Dolphins as a college free agent in May. He was waived by the Dolphins at final cuts this year.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle picks for Week 12 Sunday games and Bengals - Titans pregame thread
With the Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it’s put up or shut up time for NFL teams looking to make it into the 2022-23 playoff field. With just seven weeks left of regular-season play, there are plenty of extremely close races for divisions and Wild Card spots that are separated by only a game or two. This is the part of the season where some teams will start to pull away in those races and gain some breathing room.
Cincy Jungle
The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ 20-16 win over the Titans
It was a big win for the Bengals on Sunday, as they disallowed the Titans to exact revenge from their last meeting. Cincinnati did a number of great things to get a quality win under their belt, impressing the masses. Here are the best and worst facets of the team’s...
Cincy Jungle
Eli Apple praises D.J. Reader and trolls Titans on Twitter
The Cincinnati Bengals scored their seventh win Sunday, defeating the Tennessee Titans, 20-16. It was the Bengals’ run defense that really was the difference maker. With the Titans being one of the most run-heavy teams in the league, their game plan typically revolves around getting the ground game going.
Cincy Jungle
AFC North race heats up after Ravens falter
The Cincinnati Bengals now control their own destiny in the AFC North Division. Their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon, coupled with the Jacksonville Jaguar’s 28-27 upset of the Baltimore Ravens, left the Bengals and Ravens tied atop the division at 7-4. Cleveland improved to 4-7 after topping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17 in overtime, while Pittsburgh held off the Baltimore Colts, 24-17, Monday night.
