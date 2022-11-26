ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Titans Inactives: Ja’Marr Chase officially out, Jeffery Simmons will play

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans have released their inactive players lists for today’s game. Here are the players who won’t suit up for the Bengals:. Chase was reportedly declared out Saturday after being limited all week at practice. Zac Taylor told CBS reporter Evan Washburn before kickoff that the team will give Chase another week to see how he’s feeling.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals snap counts vs. Titans: Trayveon Williams cracks RB rotation

Grit, guts, and glory. The Cincinnati Bengals needed the first two to achieve the third against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Now winners of three straight against the two-toned blue, the Bengals once more established they can emulate different styles of football to win in any environment. Here’s how the snaps went during victory no. 7 on the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

More positive vibes for Ja’Marr Chase returning this week vs. Chiefs

The return of Ja’Marr Chase is imminent, just in time for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 13 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. Heading into Week 12, there was some hope Chase would be active vs. the Tennessee Titans. He was limited in practice all week and got the questionable designation before ultimately being ruled out due to his hip injury.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (11/29): Ja’Marr Chase’s message after Cincinnati’s success while he recovered

The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Cincy Jungle staff picks ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

Well, this sure is a prime time game. These two teams aren’t playing for much but draft position at this point. Both of these teams have only one of their last four games, and you might think “well someone has to win this one.” Well the Indianapolis Colts have one tie under their belt already this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

7 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ huge win in Tennessee

The Cincinnati Bengals were on the road Sunday, looking to pick up a big AFC win as they continue their push for the playoffs. A rematch of last year’s divisional game against the Tennessee Titans was no easy task, but the Bengals were clearly up for it, as they came away with a 20-16 victory on the road.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Trenton Irwin continues to show up

The stats don’t always tell the story - at least not all of it. When you look at the stats after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16 Sunday night, names like Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst and Samaje Perine stand out. And well they should. Higgins finished with...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Twitter reactions to Bengals defeating Titans in Nashville, again

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up to be that team you don’t want to see this time of year again. The Tennessee Titans had won seven of their last eight games and were looking for revenge after the Bengals eliminated them in Nashville during the NFL playoffs. That didn’t help them today.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals rookie report: Cam Taylor-Britt’s hustle highlight

Everyone knew what kind of game the Cincinnati Bengals would have to play against the Tennessee Titans. The veterans from last year’s playoffs had firsthand experience on what it took to leave Nashville with a win, and the rookies now know it as well. As a huge matchup with...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Late afternoon/Sunday Night Football open thread

There’s still plenty of NFL football left on the docket, including several games with playoff implications for the Cincinnati Bengals, so come join the fun in our open thread!. Oh, and of course, WHO DEY!!!
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Ted Karras turns a gift for his teammates into a great charity effort

The Cincinnati Bengals nailed it with the signing of center Ted Karras in more ways than one. Not only does he hold down the middle of the rapidly improving offensive line, but he has been a source of energy for the team and fans alike. The fire and toughness he displays is exactly what offensive line coach Frank Pollack was looking for when he said he wanted “glass eaters.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Too Early To Talk Draft?

Having been a long suffering Bengal fan since the early '80s, it has long been a tradition (or.. compulsion?) to begin looking at the draft well before the season has officially ended. So, for me its a hard habit to break. But not to put put the whammy on the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Tuesday Trenches: Titans Have No Wrath

If there were any doubts about the state of the Bengals, their win over the Titans in Nashville should put them all to rest. The Bengals defeated the Titans by a score of 20-16, but the game, especially in the second half, was never really that close. Had the Titans not committed a bone-headed penalty on the Bengals field goal attempt on their final drive, the score would have been at least 23-16.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

AFC North race heats up after Ravens falter

The Cincinnati Bengals now control their own destiny in the AFC North Division. Their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon, coupled with the Jacksonville Jaguar’s 28-27 upset of the Baltimore Ravens, left the Bengals and Ravens tied atop the division at 7-4. Cleveland improved to 4-7 after topping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17 in overtime, while Pittsburgh held off the Baltimore Colts, 24-17, Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Chiefs opening odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling after picking up their third win in a row with a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Bengals’ defense put together an impressive performance against Derrick Henry holding him to just 38-yards (2.2 per carry) on his 17 rushes for the game. On...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Eli Apple praises D.J. Reader and trolls Titans on Twitter

The Cincinnati Bengals scored their seventh win Sunday, defeating the Tennessee Titans, 20-16. It was the Bengals’ run defense that really was the difference maker. With the Titans being one of the most run-heavy teams in the league, their game plan typically revolves around getting the ground game going.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Owen Carney and Tyron Johnson join Bengals practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed defensive end Owen Carney and wide receiver Tyron Johnson to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Carney, weighing in at 6-foot-2 and 252 pounds, is a rookie out of Illinois who originally signed with the Miami Dolphins as a college free agent in May. He was waived by the Dolphins at final cuts this year.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy