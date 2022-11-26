ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling Weekly

Cyber Monday Rapha deals: 5 amazing products we love all with a 25% discount

By Tom Thewlis
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRAiz_0jOTW0BE00

Rapha are one of a handful of brands who don't typically like to get involved with the Black Friday or Cyber Monday bike deal madness.

It's just not really their cup of tea. Instead they are encouraging people to get outside and ride their bikes this weekend instead and to raise money for the World Bicycle Relief charity. An admirable move indeed.

Nevertheless, the British based luxury brand make some of the best kit you could possibly get your hands on. They are also kind enough to be offering 25% off this weekend over on their website.

Just add the code SAVE25 to your basket when you're picking up whatever takes your fancy on the Rapha website.

It's pretty damn cold over here in the UK right now. If you're thinking of getting out on the bike over the next few weeks, you may want to consider investing in some of the best winter cycling gear available.

You'll notice Rapha featuring in there too.

Here are five bits of kit we recommend you spend a few quid or dollars on this weekend for Cyber Monday 2022.

Brevet Long Sleeve Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glvYV_0jOTW0BE00

(Image credit: Future)

The long sleeve Brevet jersey is an absolute classic from Rapha. I was thoroughly impressed when reviewing the brevet myself, and it deserved its place in our best long sleeved cycling jerseys .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4hG8_0jOTW0BE00

USA - Men's Brevet Long Sleeve Jersey: Was $210.00 now $157.50 with 25% off at Rapha US
View Deal

UK - Men's Long Sleeve Brevet Jersey: Was £155.00 now £116.25 with 25% off at Rapha UK

View Deal

Pro Team Training Tights with Pad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38GvvY_0jOTW0BE00

(Image credit: Hannah Bussey )

The Pro Team arm of the Rapha collection is designed for riders really looking to push the pace. Recently reviewed on Cycling Weekly, the training tights came out as being totally impressive. They may not be what you would go for if you wanted some of the best winter tights around. That's because these tights are made with lighter materials which are best suited to the spring and autumn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ctsCK_0jOTW0BE00

USA - Men's Pro Team Training Tights with Pad: Was $250.00 now $187.50 with 25% off at Rapha US
View Deal

UK - Men's Pro Team Training Tights with Pad: Was £180.00 now £135.00 with 25% off at Rapha UK



View Deal

Classic Winter Tights with Pad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbrBK_0jOTW0BE00

(Image credit: Andy Turner)

Winter isn't coming, it's here! If like me, you enjoy getting out on the bike in the colder months, you'll need some of the best bib tights around. These tights, in Rapha's Classic range, are the one's. They really are a great set of winter bib tights for days all the way up to 10 degrees. We love them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316fXm_0jOTW0BE00

USA - Men's Classic Winter Tights with Pad: Was $295.00 now $221.25 with 25% off at Rapha US
View Deal

USA - Men's Classic Winter Tights with Pad: Was £220.00 now  £165.00 with 25% off Rapha UK


View Deal

Pro Team Aero Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kyVMc_0jOTW0BE00

(Image credit: Future)

We road tested this jersey back in June and we were thoroughly blown away by its quality. If racing is your aim, you can't go wrong with a jersey that was designed with the pros in mind and then used by them. It's a great jersey to have in the wardrobe for when every second counts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRQiX_0jOTW0BE00

USA - Men's Pro Team Aero Jersey: Was $210.00 now $157.50 at Rapha US
View Deal

USA - Men's Pro Team Aero Jersey: Was £155.00 now £116.25 at Rapha UK

View Deal

Indoor Training T-Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AK22G_0jOTW0BE00

(Image credit: Myles Warwood)

A lightweight and breathable sleeveless vest perfectly designed for those long sessions on the turbo trainer when it's tipping it down with rain this winter. We really rate this fantastic bit of kit and recommend the indoor training shirt if you're staying in, instead of going out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J56OS_0jOTW0BE00

USA - Men's Indoor Training T-Shirt: Was $52.00 now $44.00 at Rapha US
View Deal

USA - Men's Indoor Training T-Shirt: Was £38.00 now £33.50 at Rapha UK View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Cat Litter Box Looks Like a Chic Piece of Furniture & It's Almost 60% Off During Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Soft whiskery kisses, playful antics or lofty aloofness make cats such interesting pets. You never know kind of mood you’re going to get! But one thing all cat owners have in common is the struggle to find a good spot for the litter box. It needs to be easily accessible for your kitty; yet, hidden enough away that the smell doesn’t bother you (and no other pets or kids are tempted to get into it). That’s why we are in...
Digital Trends

Don’t wait until tomorrow to shop these 5 Cyber Monday deals

If you missed out on Black Friday deals or are hanging around to see if Cyber Monday has something better in store, you can get started early, as Cyber Monday deals have already started at many retailers. Among them are discounts on TVs and iPads, on smartphones and laptops. And while we’ve rounded up five of the best Cyber Monday deals ready to shop, one drawback is that there’s a limited amount of stock available for each offer. You’ll need to act quickly to claim any one of these Cyber Monday deals, so act quickly if you see something you like.
CNET

Don't Forget to Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Cyber Monday

The early Cyber Monday deals you can find on Amazon are great. But if you're looking to save even more, the online giant currently has a Spin & Win game you can play on its Amazon app with six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
TechRadar

Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals

There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
CNET

Huge 1-Day Apple Sale at Best Buy Discounts Every Apple Product

Apple products are known for rarely going on sale, but you can save on all of its products at Best Buy in this post-Black Friday sale. The retailer is slashing prices across the board and offering some of the best Black Friday Apple deals we've seen this shopping season with discounts on AirPods, iPads, Macs and even the latest iPhone 14 series phones.
TechRadar

Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2022: all the offers still going strong

Amazon Cyber Monday deals could be the last chance of getting some big price cuts from the retail giant before Christmas, and they are still going strong as we enter the latter half of the day. Today is Cyber Monday, and as you'd expect from the online store, there's a...
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

449
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy