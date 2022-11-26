Cyber Monday Rapha deals: 5 amazing products we love all with a 25% discount

Rapha are one of a handful of brands who don't typically like to get involved with the Black Friday or Cyber Monday bike deal madness.



It's just not really their cup of tea. Instead they are encouraging people to get outside and ride their bikes this weekend instead and to raise money for the World Bicycle Relief charity. An admirable move indeed.



Nevertheless, the British based luxury brand make some of the best kit you could possibly get your hands on. They are also kind enough to be offering 25% off this weekend over on their website.



Just add the code SAVE25 to your basket when you're picking up whatever takes your fancy on the Rapha website.



It's pretty damn cold over here in the UK right now. If you're thinking of getting out on the bike over the next few weeks, you may want to consider investing in some of the best winter cycling gear available.



You'll notice Rapha featuring in there too.



Here are five bits of kit we recommend you spend a few quid or dollars on this weekend for Cyber Monday 2022.



Brevet Long Sleeve Jersey

(Image credit: Future)

The long sleeve Brevet jersey is an absolute classic from Rapha. I was thoroughly impressed when reviewing the brevet myself, and it deserved its place in our best long sleeved cycling jerseys .

USA - Men's Brevet Long Sleeve Jersey: Was $210.00 now $157.50 with 25% off at Rapha US

UK - Men's Long Sleeve Brevet Jersey: Was £155.00 now £116.25 with 25% off at Rapha UK



Pro Team Training Tights with Pad

(Image credit: Hannah Bussey )

The Pro Team arm of the Rapha collection is designed for riders really looking to push the pace. Recently reviewed on Cycling Weekly, the training tights came out as being totally impressive. They may not be what you would go for if you wanted some of the best winter tights around. That's because these tights are made with lighter materials which are best suited to the spring and autumn.

USA - Men's Pro Team Training Tights with Pad: Was $250.00 now $187.50 with 25% off at Rapha US

UK - Men's Pro Team Training Tights with Pad: Was £180.00 now £135.00 with 25% off at Rapha UK







Classic Winter Tights with Pad

(Image credit: Andy Turner)

Winter isn't coming, it's here! If like me, you enjoy getting out on the bike in the colder months, you'll need some of the best bib tights around. These tights, in Rapha's Classic range, are the one's. They really are a great set of winter bib tights for days all the way up to 10 degrees. We love them.

USA - Men's Classic Winter Tights with Pad: Was $295.00 now $221.25 with 25% off at Rapha US

USA - Men's Classic Winter Tights with Pad: Was £220.00 now £165.00 with 25% off Rapha UK





Pro Team Aero Jersey

(Image credit: Future)

We road tested this jersey back in June and we were thoroughly blown away by its quality. If racing is your aim, you can't go wrong with a jersey that was designed with the pros in mind and then used by them. It's a great jersey to have in the wardrobe for when every second counts.

USA - Men's Pro Team Aero Jersey: Was $210.00 now $157.50 at Rapha US

USA - Men's Pro Team Aero Jersey: Was £155.00 now £116.25 at Rapha UK



Indoor Training T-Shirt

(Image credit: Myles Warwood)

A lightweight and breathable sleeveless vest perfectly designed for those long sessions on the turbo trainer when it's tipping it down with rain this winter. We really rate this fantastic bit of kit and recommend the indoor training shirt if you're staying in, instead of going out.

USA - Men's Indoor Training T-Shirt: Was $52.00 now $44.00 at Rapha US

USA - Men's Indoor Training T-Shirt: Was £38.00 now £33.50 at Rapha UK