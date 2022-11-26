Following a 13-0 blanking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, the toughest thing to do as a podcast host is to find a new way to say: “The New Orleans Saints stink.”. The saddest part about Sunday’s defeat was not that a 332-game streak of not getting shutout was ended – the longest active streak in the NFL – but it was the Saints proved they have similar talent to those who likely will be competing for a run to the Super Bowl in the NFC.

1 DAY AGO