ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

1 Warriors player who must be traded soon

The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
AL.com

Former Alabama guard rejoins New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr., the NBA team announced on Monday, and he’ll be available for Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lewis hasn’t played for the Pelicans since Dec. 8, when he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Talking about streaks, hidden weak spots, quarterbacks and YAC in this week's Saints 4 downs

The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing skid last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Turning that into a winning streak will require something else. This week, the Saints get a San Francisco 49ers team that has won three straight and is starting to round into form as one of the NFC’s contenders. As has typically been the case under coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers combine a stingy defense with a potent offense. They’ll be a tough case for the Saints to crack.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NOLA.com

After 13-0 loss, we’re looking for new ways to say ‘The Saints stink’ on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 121

Following a 13-0 blanking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, the toughest thing to do as a podcast host is to find a new way to say: “The New Orleans Saints stink.”. The saddest part about Sunday’s defeat was not that a 332-game streak of not getting shutout was ended – the longest active streak in the NFL – but it was the Saints proved they have similar talent to those who likely will be competing for a run to the Super Bowl in the NFC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy