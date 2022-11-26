Read full article on original website
1 Warriors player who must be traded soon
The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
Dyson Daniels and Josh Giddey will meet Monday in historic moment for NBA Global Academy
When Marty Clarke watched Dyson Daniels play for the first time, Daniels was 14 years old. Daniels, who was competing in the U-16 boys basketball championships in Perth, Australia, was a year younger than most of his competition. Only 5-foot-9 at the time, he was also several inches shorter. The...
Monday Night Football money line, plus a three-team NBA parlay: Nov. 28 best bets
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Former Alabama guard rejoins New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr., the NBA team announced on Monday, and he’ll be available for Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lewis hasn’t played for the Pelicans since Dec. 8, when he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a...
What they are saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Saints lost an ugly game to the San Francisco 49ers 13-0 on the road Sunday. Despite multiple red zone trips, New Orleans couldn't muster up any points - and was shut out for the first time since the 2001 season. Here's what sports writers...
Talking about streaks, hidden weak spots, quarterbacks and YAC in this week's Saints 4 downs
The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing skid last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Turning that into a winning streak will require something else. This week, the Saints get a San Francisco 49ers team that has won three straight and is starting to round into form as one of the NFC’s contenders. As has typically been the case under coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers combine a stingy defense with a potent offense. They’ll be a tough case for the Saints to crack.
'They took that man's pick away': Saints strongly disagree on Chris Harris penalty in loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Alontae Taylor caught the ball fair and square, snatching it out of the air completely uncontested. And then the New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback ran, a lengthy 48 yards to be exact. He was tackled at the 8-yard line, setting his offense up pretty in the red zone.
Report reveals potential huge Jalen Hurts contract extension figure
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in line for a contract extension this offseason, and he has spent most of 2022 playing himself into a potentially huge one. Now we have an idea of just how huge it could be. The Eagles have already begun internally discussing what a Hurts...
Covington relies on its defense, passing to power 63-41 win at Northlake
Covington first-year girls basketball coach Kali Koenig fell to her knees in joy. Briley Lynch has just finished a layup to give the Lions their first double-digit lead in what would eventually become a 63-41 nondistrict victory at Northlake on Nov. 29. But it was how her team scored that...
Marshon Lattimore will miss his 7th straight game, but Saints' reinforcements have arrived
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — It turns out the New Orleans Saints will not have their regular starting secondary back in one piece. Defensive back Marshon Lattimore will officially miss a seventh straight game with an abdomen injury. He returned to practice this week and was questionable coming into Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, but is inactive.
Saints once again buried under a mountain of their own mistakes in shutout loss to 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — With a couple of minutes left in the third quarter of a game they would eventually lose, there was the microcosm of the New Orleans Saints' season, tidily presented in the span of a few seconds. The Saints were in desperation mode in the second...
After 13-0 loss, we’re looking for new ways to say ‘The Saints stink’ on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 121
Following a 13-0 blanking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, the toughest thing to do as a podcast host is to find a new way to say: “The New Orleans Saints stink.”. The saddest part about Sunday’s defeat was not that a 332-game streak of not getting shutout was ended – the longest active streak in the NFL – but it was the Saints proved they have similar talent to those who likely will be competing for a run to the Super Bowl in the NFC.
