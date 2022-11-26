Why the Bengals’ ‘multidimensional’ linebacking corps is playing its best football at the right time

Read full article on original website
Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell, further challenging Ohio State football in a bolstered Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s path back to the top of the Big Ten Conference becomes a little tougher each day, and you can add Wisconsin’s hire of Luke Fickell to the list of impediments. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the Badgers had targeted the former...
How the Bengals grinded out a 20-16 win over the Titans: By the numbers
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Bengals are finding new ways to win games each week as evidenced by their 20-16 win over the Titans on the road Sunday. They were down much of the game until Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins on a 27-yard TD pass to go up 20-13 in the fourth quarter. The Bengals were stopped and forced to kick a field goal on their last possession of the game, but the Titans were penalized for hitting the snapper, giving the Bengals a first down to end the game.
What does Sunday’s Browns win over the Buccaneers mean with Deshaun Watson returning?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, 23-17, in overtime, sending Jacoby Brissett riding off into the sunset as the team’s starting quarterback with a win. They will hand things off to Deshaun Watson next week when they visit Houston. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
Winners and losers from the Bengals’ four-point win over the Titans
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The Bengals went to Nashville and defeated the Titans, 20-16, on Sunday afternoon. We know what the scoreboard said, but here are the winners and losers on the day:. Winner: Bengals linebackers and defensive backs. The Bengals’ linebacking corps and secondary had a tall task on...
‘Joe Burrow is coming for that MVP’: What they’re saying about the Bengals’ third straight win vs. the Titans
Should the AFC start fearing the Bengals? Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Heavy is the head that wears the crown. After an 0-2 start, the defending AFC champion Bengals have now won seven of their last nine games entering Week 13. They’re riding a three-game win streak after bouncing back from a blowout loss at Cleveland on Monday Night Football in Week 8.
Bengals keep finding ways to win: Mohammad Ahmad’s observations
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Cincinnati Bengals have step themselves up well for what will be a long month of December. Despite self-inflicted offensive and special teams errors in Sunday’s matchup at Tennessee, the Bengals still found a way to rally for a 20-16 win over the Titans in the breezy, cold Nashville weather.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts: How to watch Monday Night Football live for free (11/28/22)
The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: FuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial) and Hulu Live TV (free trial). Also, Sling TV has promotional offers. In...
Ohio State football and USC may soon confirm the 4-team College Football Playoff’s inadequacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The more we discuss what could happen with Ohio State football, USC, TCU and God help us Alabama this weekend, the more I think the 12-team College Football Playoff cannot get here fast enough. Maybe the Trojans make a clean getaway. Win the Pac-12 championship game...
How Logan Wilson, Eli Apple and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs the Titans
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Bengals defense was sturdy during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has...
Is there pressure on Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski with Deshaun Watson’s return? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will finally have his franchise quarterback this week when the Browns travel to Houston to take on the Texans. How much pressure is on Stefanski over these final six games?. One of our Football Insiders asked that very question on our Hey,...
Deshaun Watson returns from suspension to try and run the table: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from suspension to lead the Cleveland Browns (4-7) into the last six games of the season, starting with his old team the Houston Texans (1-9-1). To make the playoffs, the Browns pretty much have to run the table. Despite only going 4-7,...
A behind-the-scenes look at Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension with his private QB coach Quincy Avery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Quincy Avery, Deshaun Watson’s private quarterback coach and close friend since his high school days, has no idea what to expect when he ventures into Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sunday for Watson’s first game back from his 11-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
How Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Titans
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Bengals offense was solid during Sunday’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Myles Garrett battling; Anthony Schwartz shines; A.J. Green in concussion protocol: Browns takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Myles Garrett had his reinjured left shoulder examined again on Monday, and received more treatment, but he’s still determined not to miss any time. Garrett said after the Browns’ 23-17 overtime victory over the Bucs on Sunday that he’ll keep playing “until they take me out.”
What’s at stake for Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, others with Deshaun Watson’s return? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be back on the field on Sunday, returning after nearly two years away and starting for the Browns for the first time against his old team, the Houston Texans. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start Wednesday’s podcast by discussing...
Round 2 goes to the Raptors: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second time since opening night, the Cavaliers headed home from Toronto in defeat following a 100-88 rout by the Raptors. The two clubs will meet twice in Cleveland before the end of the season and could potentially match up in the playoffs with the hope that both sides would be at full strength if and when that happens.
Attorney Tony Buzbee will attend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s return to Houston with some of Watson’s accusers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is returning to the field on Sunday for the first time since Jan. 3, 2021. He will face his former team, the Houston Texans, who traded him to the Browns in March. Watson was suspended 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct...
Benny Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr. kept waiting for his first carry of the season. When he finally got the chance, in Week 12 during prime time, Snell showed everyone what he could do. He ran for 62 yards, scored the go-ahead touchdown with 9:55 left and then watched...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase, the upcoming Chiefs matchup and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are now in the thick of it all in the AFC playoff picture. At 7-4 and in a playoff spot, they’ve got a handful of massive matchups upcoming. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his Monday presser. Here’s a transcript:
