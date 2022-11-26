Read full article on original website
Auburn players react to reports of Hugh Freeze becoming Tigers’ head coach
Auburn named Hugh Freeze as the head football coach on Monday, causing a fast and furious set of responses from current and former Tiger athletes on Twitter. Freeze led Liberty to a 35-14 record during the 2019-2022 seasons. His work with former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis in 2021 is one of Freeze’s best accomplishments.
After Ohio State’s loss, where does Alabama rank in polls ahead of final CFP rankings?
The College Football Playoff committee’s weekly rankings Tuesday evening are most important, but Sunday’s editions of the Associated Press and AFCA coaches polls gave an indication of Alabama’s chances of making the four-team playoff. Alabama was No. 6 in both polls, moving up from a No. 7...
Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson enters transfer portal for second time
Former Alabama and current Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson entered the transfer portal for a second time Monday, On3 Sports reported. Tyson, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, spent three seasons as a backup at Alabama from 2019-21. He did not throw a pass until his third season, when he served as Bryce Young’s primary backup and went 10-of-16 for 150 yards.
CFP chair explains reasoning for Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee order in ranking
The only real drama with the College Football Playoff ranking release Tuesday came with the No. 5 spot. The committee went with the Buckeyes for the standby spot should USC or TCU slip up in their league title games. CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan got a few questions about...
Roy S. Johnson: After leading a revival, Cadillac, go get the favor God has for you
This is an opinion column. Answer the call. Answer the call, Carnell Williams, that should have come but didn’t. Answer the call that should have come from Auburn’s newbie athletic director. But didn’t—after four weeks that changed everything. Four weeks John Cohen didn’t see coming. Four weeks that may have even overwhelmed him—and the checklist of 58 questions and whatnots he brought from Mississippi State as his litmus for coaching. The list he held onto like Charleston Heston gripping his flintlock rifle.
Auburn’s Hugh Freeze refutes report he has to ‘relinquish control’ of social media accounts
(Update: During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze told reporters he is not relinquishing control of his social media accounts, despite a report that said otherwise. He added how could you in today’s college football, but “there’s maybe some wisdom in that.” Freeze did add, however, he has not been on social media the past few weeks and has had someone else on the account.)
Can Auburn ease the pain of the ‘worst kind of nightmare’ in 7A title game rematch with Thompson?
This is an opinion piece. Auburn offensive lineman Avery Ferris calls the events during the final minute of the 2020 Class 7A championship in Tuscaloosa “the worst kind of nightmare.”. His Tigers, closing in on the school’s first state football title, led No. 1-ranked Thompson 28-13 entering the final...
Hugh Freeze unaware of ‘magnitude of backlash’ after Auburn hiring but hopes to win over fans
Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze brought its share of blowback, given the coach’s complicated past and baggage from multiple stops throughout his career. Freeze, for his part, said he wasn’t aware of the extent of the backlash, which included pointed criticism from vocal portion of Auburn’s fan base and elsewhere expressing concern about Freeze’s character and candidacy for the position.
Assessing Hugh Freeze the recruiter and what it means for Auburn football
The newest head coach of the Auburn Tigers needed a track record of gathering talent in the always-competitive Southeastern Conference. The Plains hasn’t welcomed a top-10 class since 2017 and no five-star has chosen Auburn in four cycles. Enter Hugh Freeze. With the various investigations into his misconduct has...
Joseph Goodman: Auburn signals win at all costs with hiring of Hugh Freeze
When Auburn hired Bruce Pearl to coach its men’s basketball team, the university knew that it was taking a chance on a talented coach with some baggage. Pearl was always one of the best basketball coaches in the country. That was never his problem. Telling the truth to the NCAA was his problem. Pearl readily admits this, which is, in a way, part of his charm. He’s not trying to convince anyone otherwise. Pearl is loud, brash and really, really fun to be around.
Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiples messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
UAB expected to hire former NFL QB Trent Dilfer as head coach
UAB is expected to hire former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer as its next head coach, sources told AL.com. The deal has not been finalized but it is expected to in the coming days. Dilfer, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, currently serves as a high school football...
What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze
Auburn’s search for its next head coach culminated Monday. After four weeks and what new athletics director John Cohen described as “a thoughtful, thorough, and well-vetted search,” Auburn tabbed Hugh Freeze for the job. Freeze, who previously coached five seasons at Ole Miss, spent the last four seasons at Liberty before Cohen zeroed in on him for the position.
The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7
High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
Josh Jacobs caps historically productive game with 86-yard overtime touchdown
Josh Jacobs ran 86 yards for a touchdown with 4:20 left in overtime to lift the Las Vegas Raiders to a 40-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and cap a historic day for the former Alabama running back on Sunday. Jacobs had the second-longest overtime touchdown run in NFL history...
Alabama alumni lead at 3 positions in Pro Bowl voting
Two weeks into the fan voting for the Pro Bowl, three Alabama alumni are leading at their positions. The NFL released the top vote-getters on Monday, with Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers leading at AFC free safety, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans leading at AFC running back and Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears leading at NFC free safety.
Former Alabama guard rejoins New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr., the NBA team announced on Monday, and he’ll be available for Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lewis hasn’t played for the Pelicans since Dec. 8, when he sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a...
