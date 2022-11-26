ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Cadillac Williams to remain at Auburn, receive promotion on Hugh Freeze’s staff

Cadillac Williams helped guide Auburn through the final month of a difficult season. Now he’ll remain part of the program’s future. The plan is for Williams to be retained by Hugh Freeze and add the title of associate head coach as the new Auburn coach works to assemble his first coaching staff on the Plains, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told AL.com. It is unclear when an official announcement will come from Auburn, but Williams posted a tweet late Monday night that featured a photo of he and Freeze meeting and included the words “let’s get to work.”
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Hugh Freeze’s first thoughts as Auburn head coach

Newly hired Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze will meet with the media on Tuesday at the Woltosz Football Performance Center on Auburn’s campus. Freeze comes to Auburn after coaching at Liberty from 2019-22 with a 34-15 record and four bowl games. Freeze has 12 years of coaching experience, including Lambuth University (2008-09), Arkansas State (2011), and Ole Miss (2012-16). He’s 103-47 as a head coach.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiples messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Hugh Freeze unaware of ‘magnitude of backlash’ after Auburn hiring but hopes to win over fans

Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze brought its share of blowback, given the coach’s complicated past and baggage from multiple stops throughout his career. Freeze, for his part, said he wasn’t aware of the extent of the backlash, which included pointed criticism from vocal portion of Auburn’s fan base and elsewhere expressing concern about Freeze’s character and candidacy for the position.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has a message for recruits: ‘Come and see’

Between press conferences and photo-ops, Hugh Freeze is set for a chaotic few days on the Plains. The 38th head coach of Auburn Tigers football has to build out a staff, rebuild trust with a fanbase weary of the hire, and perhaps most importantly, reload the roster. Freeze addressed the first two of those issues during his press conference on Monday. As for the recruiting aspect of his job?
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?

Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7

High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Will Hugh Freeze call plays as Auburn’s head coach?

Hugh Freeze has called plays throughout his head coaching career, but that could change now that he’s at Auburn. Freeze was asked Tuesday during his introductory press conference about whether he plans to be the Tigers’ primary play-caller this season, and the 53-year-old offensive whiz said it remains to be seen -- though he is considering ceding some power on that front.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Hugh Freeze denies report he had to relinquish control of Twitter account with Auburn

Hugh Freeze denied a report that he agreed to relinquish control of his social media accounts upon accepting the head coaching position at Auburn. On Monday evening, after Auburn announced the hiring of Freeze, Sports Illustrated reported that Freeze agreed to hand over control of his accounts. Freeze has been known in the past to reach out to critics on Twitter in particular, including a well-documented instance involving a former Liberty student.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy