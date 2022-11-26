Read full article on original website
Hugh Freeze hopes Nick Saban’s ‘a little nervous’ with his Auburn hiring
The Iron Bowl was Saturday but new Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is already in the spirit of things. Taking questions at his introductory news conference Tuesday, Freeze was asked about the Alabama rivalry and facing Nick Saban. The former Ole Miss coach said he welcomes that challenge while saying...
Cadillac Williams to remain at Auburn, receive promotion on Hugh Freeze’s staff
Cadillac Williams helped guide Auburn through the final month of a difficult season. Now he’ll remain part of the program’s future. The plan is for Williams to be retained by Hugh Freeze and add the title of associate head coach as the new Auburn coach works to assemble his first coaching staff on the Plains, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told AL.com. It is unclear when an official announcement will come from Auburn, but Williams posted a tweet late Monday night that featured a photo of he and Freeze meeting and included the words “let’s get to work.”
Rewinding Hugh Freeze’s first thoughts as Auburn head coach
Newly hired Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze will meet with the media on Tuesday at the Woltosz Football Performance Center on Auburn’s campus. Freeze comes to Auburn after coaching at Liberty from 2019-22 with a 34-15 record and four bowl games. Freeze has 12 years of coaching experience, including Lambuth University (2008-09), Arkansas State (2011), and Ole Miss (2012-16). He’s 103-47 as a head coach.
AD John Cohen: Hugh Freeze ‘completely transparent’ during Auburn search
Hugh Freeze was among Auburn’s top targets during its coaching search, and when the dust settled on the process after four weeks, it was Freeze who emerged as the Tigers’ new head coach. Freeze is the first major hire for Auburn athletics director John Cohen, who took over...
Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiples messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
Cadillac Williams ‘disappointed’ but ‘not upset’ after interviewing for Auburn head coaching job
Hugh Freeze wasn’t certain what kind of reception he was going to get from Cadillac Williams, but Auburn’s new head coach was prepared to “plead and beg” to convince Williams to remain on staff when the two had their first discussions Monday night in Auburn’s athletics complex.
Hugh Freeze unaware of ‘magnitude of backlash’ after Auburn hiring but hopes to win over fans
Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze brought its share of blowback, given the coach’s complicated past and baggage from multiple stops throughout his career. Freeze, for his part, said he wasn’t aware of the extent of the backlash, which included pointed criticism from vocal portion of Auburn’s fan base and elsewhere expressing concern about Freeze’s character and candidacy for the position.
Assessing Hugh Freeze the recruiter and what it means for Auburn football
The newest head coach of the Auburn Tigers needed a track record of gathering talent in the always-competitive Southeastern Conference. The Plains hasn’t welcomed a top-10 class since 2017 and no five-star has chosen Auburn in four cycles. Enter Hugh Freeze. With the various investigations into his misconduct has...
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has a message for recruits: ‘Come and see’
Between press conferences and photo-ops, Hugh Freeze is set for a chaotic few days on the Plains. The 38th head coach of Auburn Tigers football has to build out a staff, rebuild trust with a fanbase weary of the hire, and perhaps most importantly, reload the roster. Freeze addressed the first two of those issues during his press conference on Monday. As for the recruiting aspect of his job?
What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?
Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
Can Auburn ease the pain of the ‘worst kind of nightmare’ in 7A title game rematch with Thompson?
This is an opinion piece. Auburn offensive lineman Avery Ferris calls the events during the final minute of the 2020 Class 7A championship in Tuscaloosa “the worst kind of nightmare.”. His Tigers, closing in on the school’s first state football title, led No. 1-ranked Thompson 28-13 entering the final...
The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7
High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
College Football Playoff ranking brings Alabama’s path into focus
The math is simple for the outside shot Alabama had for the College Football Playoff. There was chaos at the top last weekend, but enough to put the Crimson Tide back into contention? The second-to-last CFP rankings announced Tuesday night set the course. And there really isn’t one -- not...
Stephen A. Smith says ‘if USC or TCU loses, Alabama goes in,’ Paul Finebaum says Tide doesn’t belong
When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, hypotheticals are as common as polls, voters and Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith debating. Over the last few days, the debate has heated up. Who will be No. 5 and have the inside track if there is carnage during championship week?
Will Hugh Freeze call plays as Auburn’s head coach?
Hugh Freeze has called plays throughout his head coaching career, but that could change now that he’s at Auburn. Freeze was asked Tuesday during his introductory press conference about whether he plans to be the Tigers’ primary play-caller this season, and the 53-year-old offensive whiz said it remains to be seen -- though he is considering ceding some power on that front.
Auburn’s curious football coaching connection with Arkansas State
It’s among the more curious connections in college football history, but with Monday’s hiring of Hugh Freeze, three straight Auburn head coaches once held the same position at Arkansas State for exactly one season each. Freeze was Red Wolves head coach in 2011, posting a 10-2 record and...
CFP rankings live stream (11/29): How to watch online, TV, time; Will Alabama, Ohio State be No. 5?
The latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The rankings will be unveiled by the 12-member selection committee, which is charged with the task of choosing the four semifinal teams that will play for a berth in the national championship team.
Hugh Freeze denies report he had to relinquish control of Twitter account with Auburn
Hugh Freeze denied a report that he agreed to relinquish control of his social media accounts upon accepting the head coaching position at Auburn. On Monday evening, after Auburn announced the hiring of Freeze, Sports Illustrated reported that Freeze agreed to hand over control of his accounts. Freeze has been known in the past to reach out to critics on Twitter in particular, including a well-documented instance involving a former Liberty student.
CFP chair explains reasoning for Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee order in ranking
The only real drama with the College Football Playoff ranking release Tuesday came with the No. 5 spot. The committee went with the Buckeyes for the standby spot should USC or TCU slip up in their league title games. CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan got a few questions about...
Archibald: Auburn’s problem isn’t just a Hugh Freeze problem
Enter your email to subscribe to John’s upcoming weekly newsletter:. This is an opinion column. Funny how much you say when you say nothing at all. About what’s important to you. About what’s not important to you. About who is not important to you and who is.
