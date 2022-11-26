Read full article on original website
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Toyota Prius Is the Prettiest Prius Ever
For decades, the Toyota Prius was the car to have if you wanted people to know that you gave a damn about the planet. Its hybrid powertrain gave you impressive fuel economy and its styling helped it stand out from the crowd. But its crown has been waning in recent years as the likes of Tesla and other EVs from Hyundai and Kia came in to steal its eco-minded buyers. But now, Toyota is preparing to launch a sleek new fifth-generation Prius to try and retake the throne.
Watch The 576-HP Kia EV6 GT Tear Up The Autobahn
Kia has been hard at work electrifying its range of cars and recently launched its most potent EV yet, the EV6 GT. This car is set to gradually replace the Stinger as the manufacturer's top performance model and promises tons of performance and some serious competition for rivals such as the Tesla Model Y. This performance-focused version of the EV6 range recently showed off its true potential in a YouTuber video posted by AutoTopNL, and we have to admit that its real-world performance is impressive. Taking on an unrestricted section of the famous Autobahn in Germany, the EV6 GT gathers speed with the quickness and utter lack of drama one would usually associate with a top Mercedes-Benz or even a Bentley.
China Reveals 536-Horsepower Electric Minivan With 510-Mile Range
If you haven't been paying attention lately, you might not know that buyers in China have access to way more electric vehicle options than we have in the United States. China gets EVs from established brands like Toyota and local creations such as the Avatr 11, which produces 578 horsepower and can go 422 miles on a charge. Chinese automaker Geely, which owns familiar global brands like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, just released a new electric MPV called the Zeekr 009, which looks fantastic.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus LS starts at $78,685, gets updated tech
The Lexus LS enters the 2023 model year with a handful of updates aimed at improving the usability of its infotainment system. You'll still find a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the dashboard, but it now features the Lexus Interface system that debuted in the redesigned 2022 NX, which does away with the previous Remote Touch Interface trackpad, while adding wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity in place of the previous wired versions. Dual-phone Bluetooth pairing is also included.
Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Gas mileage is becoming more prevalent. This 2023 Toyota SUV gets the best gas mileage. The post Which 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Widebody Corvette Z06 Rendering Lays Into The Aggression
The C8 Corvette Z06 stands apart from the “standard” C8 Stingray thanks to its widebody design and aggressive style, but now, one automotive designer is taking the Z06 to new extremes with the following rendering images. Recently posted to social media by Instagram user @carmstyledesign1, the images show...
Autoweek.com
An Aftermarket Company Finally Addresses the BMW Grille Problem
ADRO has come out with a replacement grille for the “controversial” stock grille on the current BMW M3/M4, with a lower profile. But ADRO has bigger plans, including becoming a carmaker. The idea is to get a “skateboard” EV platform from an existing OEM and add its own...
Autoblog
Lamborghini explains how (and why) it designed the Huracán Sterrato off-roader
Lamborghini broke new ground (literally and metaphorically) by launching an off-road-ready variant of the Huracán called Sterrato. It's not the brand's first off-roader; that branch of the family tree includes the LM002 built in the 1980s and the Urus. But it's the only Lamborghini that has made the improbable leap from the track to the trail. I sat down with Rouven Mohr, the head of the firm's research and development department, to find out how and why the Sterrato came to life. Interestingly, it started with a wild idea floated by executives during a dinner.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi completes 500-mile journey weighing in at 81,000 pounds
The Tesla Semi’s first deliveries are drawing closer, and CEO Elon Musk is wasting no time on Twitter promoting the electric vehicle maker’s upcoming Class 8 all-electric truck. Based on Musk’s recent posts, it appears that the Semi is definitely ready to work for its customers, as the Tesla team recently completed a 500-mile journey with the vehicle weighing in at 81,000 pounds.
The EPA is making eBay crack down on some car part sales
Snatching up performance parts from eBay may soon be a thing of the past. Deposit PhotosAn eBay crackdown on sales of "emission defeat devices" that could potentially confuse how a vehicle's pollution levels are detected is affecting many other performance parts' availability.
Autoweek.com
Street-Spotted: Peugeot 406 Coupe
The Peugeot 406 sedan may have simply been just another French sedan, one we enjoyed seeing in Ronin, among other films, but the 406 coupe was a different beast altogether—and one that warrants a closer look, especially since they're not very plentiful in North America at the moment. The...
Lewis Hamilton Reprimanded For Ripping Donuts In An R34 Nissan GT-R
UPDATE: We spoke with Omoshiro Rent-A-Car, which confirmed the R34 in question was rented by Hamilton or parties related to him on the trip to Japan, which took place during the Japanese Grand Prix. "Under the guidance of our attorneys, we are unable to disclose any further information," said Omoshiro to CarBuzz. Damage to the vehicle, if any, has not been disclosed.
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
Autoblog
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato off-roader is a heavy-metal swan song
Lamborghini's Huracán has almost reached retirement age, and it's going out with one hell of a bang. The model's last evolution may be the wildest yet: called Sterrato, it's an off-roading supercar with a rugged-looking design, a big V10, and a desert-ready suspension system. If the design looks familiar,...
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
Autoblog
Tesla opens 'Full Self-Driving' beta testing to anyone in North America
Tesla is making its controversial driver-assistance system available to customers previously deemed not safe enough behind the wheel to test it out. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the system Tesla calls Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who’s bought the option and requests it from their car screen. Until now, some paying customers have been blocked from accessing the feature known as FSD because they didn’t score high enough on metrics Tesla uses to set insurance rates.
The Verge
Italian car company Lancia is being reborn as an EV-only brand
Lancia, the Italian car company owned by Stellantis alongside Fiat, Chrysler, Citroën, Vauxhall, and Peugeot, is being revived as an electric car brand. The company announced plans to produce three electric vehicles between 2024 and 2028: a new Ypsilon, new Delta, and an unnamed “new flagship.” The brand is also getting a new logo, the eighth in its 116-year long history, which harks back to its 1957 design.
insideevs.com
How Often Do Tesla's Batteries Fail? How About Tesla's Motors?
Our friend Sean Mitchell of All Things EVs decided to gather up some data to try to get an idea of how often a Tesla's battery packs fail and need replacing. He also put together a follow-up video with similar data related to Tesla's electric motors (it's embedded at the end of the article).
