Following years of controversy, the acclaimed and embattled Willows Inn in Washington State has closed. The inn and restaurant, which has spent more than a decade on various best-of lists, has been donated by its owners to a local social-services agency, The Seattle Times reported on Monday evening. Tim and Marcia McEvoy have given the property—valued at $2 million—to Lighthouse Mission Ministries, which works to end homelessness in the area. The move comes after the Willows Inn found itself embroiled in a number of incidents, ranging from legal disputes to accusations of sexual harassment and racism to questions about where it was...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO