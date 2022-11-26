Read full article on original website
An Oklahoma Tourist Appreciates Washington StateJudyDOklahoma State
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Costco Opening 3 New Stores Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenLake Stevens, WA
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
They’ll be dancing on the bar at this new Bellingham lounge, plus craft market dates
Market vendors include Bellingham Skirt Sisters, Sea Jewel Canvas Company, It’s the Sweet Things.
roadtirement.com
Santa lights the Christmas Tree in Snohomish, Washington
Sher and Maj hope you are all enjoying the start of the 2022 Christmas Season. The preparation and anticipation are all part of the Joy of the Season.
roadtirement.com
Tulalip Casino entrance drive has tons of Christmas lights
The entrance to the Tulalip Casino north of Seattle has a life sized Orca breaching the waters creating a wonderful fountain. In addition to the one breaching there are also three large dorsal fins portraying additional individuals in the pod. These colorful lights are part of the advertised three million...
whatcom-news.com
Willows Inn on Lummi Island is up for sale, property donated to homeless ministry
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Owners of the Willows Inn on Lummi Island and the property it is on will be donating the property to Lighthouse Mission Ministries (LMM) according to an LMM announcement. As for the business, the announcement said, “it’s too early to know if a potential new owner would want to operate the restaurant and hotel rooms in a similar manner or do something different.”
Eater
After a Series of Lawsuits, the Willows Inn Has Closed Permanently
The Willows Inn — Lummi Island’s fine dining destination that, in recent years, faced numerous allegations of racism and sexual harassment plus lawsuits alleging wage theft — has closed permanently, the Seattle Times reports. Willows Inn chef and co-owner Blaine Wetzel did not provide comment to the newspaper but during a presentation at the Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronomic Festival last month, his wife, chef Daniela Soto-Innes, revealed that she and her husband would open a restaurant in Nayarit in 2023, per the Puerto Vallarta Daily News.
Cold, wet and dark outside? Here’s a list of fun, indoor activities to do around Whatcom
The Bellingham Herald put together a list of fun, indoor activities to do around Whatcom County when getting outside is a bit more challenging.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Turnkey brewery opportunity now available in Lake Stevens
Meatheads Smokehouse & Beerworks is moving out, which creates an opportunity for another owner to move into a brewery/restaurant space in Lake Stevens, Washington. We’ve been told that the owner of Meatheads decided on a career change. The restaurant/brewery enjoys a premium location at 8928 Vernon Rd., Lake Stevens,...
Once a Food-World Darling, the Embattled Willows Inn Restaurant in Washington Has Closed
Following years of controversy, the acclaimed and embattled Willows Inn in Washington State has closed. The inn and restaurant, which has spent more than a decade on various best-of lists, has been donated by its owners to a local social-services agency, The Seattle Times reported on Monday evening. Tim and Marcia McEvoy have given the property—valued at $2 million—to Lighthouse Mission Ministries, which works to end homelessness in the area. The move comes after the Willows Inn found itself embroiled in a number of incidents, ranging from legal disputes to accusations of sexual harassment and racism to questions about where it was...
200 flights cancelled out of Sea-Tac in anticipation of snow
As Western Washington prepared for snow, more than 200 flights were canceled in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Most of them are Alaska Airlines flights. Alaska says it has implemented a “flexible travel policy,” which means if travelers purchased a refundable ticket or their flights have been canceled, a full refund can be requested.
Here’s what Lighthouse Mission plans to do with the Willows Inn restaurant
The restaurant has been recognized as one of the best restaurants in the country and has also settled lawsuits in recent years.
whatcom-news.com
Updated forecasts detail first expected winter storm of the season
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasts are becoming more specific as the weather systems expected to bring strong winds and heavy snow to Whatcom County get closer. A cool but dry start to Tuesday across the region in between weather systems. However, this will quickly change as additional storm[s] approach and move through the [western Washington] area bringing mountain snow and periods of rain, snow, or a mix to the lowlands.
kpug1170.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest Washington, including the lowlands of western Whatcom and Skagit Counties. That includes areas from Sumas to Bellingham, Point Roberts and Lummi Island in Whatcom County. The Burlington and Mount Vernon area, La Conner and...
KOMO News
Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
seattlemet.com
Stocking Stuffers for Teens and Adults
The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. to have become a bit more generous with the age limits on stockings—but the elves can't handle...
Over 80K customers without power as strong winds hit parts of western Washington
SEATTLE — Thousands are without power after rain, snow and high winds arrived in western Washington Tuesday. Strong winds of 35 to 45mph, with higher gusts near the northern islands, are expected to keep up through the early hours of Wednesday morning before subsiding. Latest outages. Last updated: 11...
If You Are Single, You’ll Love This #1 City in Washington for Being Single
If You Live In Washington, One Study Says This Is The Best Place For Singles. If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington State city is #1 in the nation for singles. You might think San Francisco or Las Vegas would be the best...
seattlemet.com
A Northwest Seafood Restaurant That Goes Hard
Sometimes, restaurant menus that list farms and purveyors present like an earnest postcard from an era when “farm-to-table” was a shiny new buzzword. But at Seabird, it feels essential to know the lingcod in the ceviche was line-caught aboard the F/V Pamela Jean out of La Push. And that Blue Dot Farm in Hood Head grew the sugar kelp for the savory butter that accompanies an order of bread.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland flurries, intense mountain snow ahead
SEATTLE - If you're traveling over the passes through Monday morning, check WSDOT conditions before driving. Heavy snow could lead to accidents or delays. At times this week, it'll be cold enough to even see lowland flurries from time to time. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most...
kpug1170.com
Winter weather set to hit Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Thanksgiving has come and gone, and we are already getting a taste of winter here in Whatcom County. There is a wind advisory in place for western Whatcom County and San Jaun County until 10 p.m. tonight, Monday, November 28th. The National Weather Service in Seattle...
