Washington Examiner
Biden responds after Manchin slammed him as 'divorced from reality' in blistering attack
President Joe Biden responded to criticism from centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Saturday, who denounced the president for being “divorced from reality” after suggesting he would shut down coal plants nationwide. “The President’s remarks yesterday have been twisted to suggest a meaning that was not intended; he...
Washington Examiner
'Nobody wants Harris': DeSantis says Biden nominated vice president 'as insurance' against 25th Amendment
Barreling toward an expected Election Day victory, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a preview of a possible presidential rivalry in 2024 as he squared off against President Joe Biden. At a campaign stop in Sarasota County on Sunday, DeSantis said Vice President Kamala Harris was Biden’s “insurance” policy against being...
Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden
Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
BBC
US presidential election 2024: Democrats who might challenge Biden
He's the oldest president in US history and his approval ratings have stalled in the low 40s. Is President Joe Biden ripe for a primary challenge in 2024?. Donald Trump, the man he defeated two years ago, has just announced he will run for the White House again. But both...
Sen. Chris Murphy doesn't think Democrats have 60 votes for assault weapons ban
Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said Senate Democrats don't have the 60 votes needed to advance an assault weapons ban bill but expressed optimism on CNN's "State of the Union" that something could get done in the next Congress if Democrats keep their seat in Georgia.
House progressive leader Pramila Jayapal calls herself a Biden 'convert,' says he should run for reelection
"I never thought I would say this, but I believe he should run for another term," Jayapal, who heads the House Progressive Caucus, told POLITICO.
msn.com
Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance'
President Joe Biden faced intense backlash from critics on Thanksgiving after speaking out against the purchase of semi-automatic weapons. Biden calls for new gun control laws before GOP takes House: 'I'm going to try to get rid of assault weapons'. During a press event in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Biden reiterated his...
A breakdown of gun terminology to help you in discussions on mass shootings and debates over gun control
The gun lobby sometimes seeks to discredit gun control advocates by pointing to the incorrect use of gun-related terminology.
Washington Examiner
Gun control support sags as Biden repeats ban call
Maybe it’s a sign of how little influence President Joe Biden has, maybe it indicates growing fear of crime, but American support for more gun control has taken a huge hit over the past five months. On the day after Biden repeated his demand for an “assault weapons” ban...
NBC News
Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost calls for vote on assault weapons ban
Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, a March for Our Lives organizer who will soon become the youngest member of Congress, called on Monday for Congress to vote on an assault weapons ban — even if it's certain to fail. “I think it’s important to put it up for a vote even...
Who could be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 if 80-year-old Biden bows out?
Several high-profile Democrats could run in 2024 if President Biden, who at 80 is the oldest serving commander-in-chief in history, opts to forgo re-election.
Wyoming senator who voted against certifying Pennsylvania's 2020 election results bluntly throws support behind DeSantis as the 'leader' of the Republican party
Sen. Cynthia Lummis told a Politico reporter he'd asked the wrong question after being asked if she'd endorse Donald Trump in 2024.
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
Adam Laxalt concedes in Nevada race that tipped the balance of the Senate
Adam Laxalt, the Republican former Nevada attorney general who said the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” conceded his loss Tuesday in a contest that tipped the balance of the Senate to Democrats. Multiple news outlets, including NBC News, declared his opponent, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the winner...
wtaj.com
Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden speaks about the “scourge” of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on so-called assault weapons. America has heard it hundreds of times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia: The president wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly.
Biden Meets With Congressional Leaders as Rail Strike Looms
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told congressional leaders from both parties Tuesday morning that they must act to prevent a nationwide rail strike, saying that doing so was “not an easy call” but was necessary because the economy would be “at risk” if the trains shut down as a result of a work stoppage.
President Joe Biden Renews Push For Assault Rifle Ban Following Recent Mass Shootings
Within the last two weeks, news of mass shootings in Idaho, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland have captured the attention of media outlets and the American public. In response, President Joe Biden has verbally renewed his commitment to banning assault rifles across the United States. While spending Thanksgiving with his family in Nantucket, Biden spoke with reporters about the matter.
How Biden will run
As Biden weighs a final decision on whether to run for a second term, White House officials are showing how the powers of the presidency can be harnessed for a re-election campaign. Driving the news: The emerging strategy is on full display this week. Biden is traveling to Michigan to...
Ron DeSantis Rival Gavin Newsom Won’t Challenge Biden
California Governor Gavin NewsomPhoto byFlorida Daily. After gaining national attention for lockdowns and criticism of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Califonia Governor Gavin Newsom insisted that he won’t challenge Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic Presidential Primary. Newsom, who is regularly mentioned among Democratic donors as a potential candidate if Biden doesn‘t run, told Politico’s Jonathan Martin that he wants the word to go forth: He’s not going to challenge President Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2024.
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving Visit
President Joe Biden is spending the Thanksgiving holiday in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Biden went to visit the Nantucket fire department and was asked by reporters to comment on the recent Walmart shooting in Virginia. Biden said, "He is sick and tired of these shootings. We should have much stricter gun laws."
