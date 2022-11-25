ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Gun control support sags as Biden repeats ban call

Maybe it’s a sign of how little influence President Joe Biden has, maybe it indicates growing fear of crime, but American support for more gun control has taken a huge hit over the past five months. On the day after Biden repeated his demand for an “assault weapons” ban...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost calls for vote on assault weapons ban

Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, a March for Our Lives organizer who will soon become the youngest member of Congress, called on Monday for Congress to vote on an assault weapons ban — even if it's certain to fail. “I think it’s important to put it up for a vote even...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?

Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
GEORGIA STATE
wtaj.com

Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden speaks about the “scourge” of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on so-called assault weapons. America has heard it hundreds of times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia: The president wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly.
ILLINOIS STATE
defpen

President Joe Biden Renews Push For Assault Rifle Ban Following Recent Mass Shootings

Within the last two weeks, news of mass shootings in Idaho, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland have captured the attention of media outlets and the American public. In response, President Joe Biden has verbally renewed his commitment to banning assault rifles across the United States. While spending Thanksgiving with his family in Nantucket, Biden spoke with reporters about the matter.
MARYLAND STATE
Axios

How Biden will run

As Biden weighs a final decision on whether to run for a second term, White House officials are showing how the powers of the presidency can be harnessed for a re-election campaign. Driving the news: The emerging strategy is on full display this week. Biden is traveling to Michigan to...
MICHIGAN STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Rival Gavin Newsom Won’t Challenge Biden

California Governor Gavin NewsomPhoto byFlorida Daily. After gaining national attention for lockdowns and criticism of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Califonia Governor Gavin Newsom insisted that he won’t challenge Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic Presidential Primary. Newsom, who is regularly mentioned among Democratic donors as a potential candidate if Biden doesn‘t run, told Politico’s Jonathan Martin that he wants the word to go forth: He’s not going to challenge President Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2024.
CALIFORNIA STATE

