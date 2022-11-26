ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers elevate RB Patrick Taylor, S Innis Gaines from practice squad to gameday roster for Week 12

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers elevated running back Patrick Taylor and safety Innis Gaines from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Week 12. The move was announced Saturday, making Taylor and Gaines available for Matt LaFleur and the Packers for Sunday night’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

This will be the second practice squad elevation for both Taylor and Gaines.

The Packers previously elevated Taylor for Week 2 against the Chicago Bears and Gaines for Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills.

Taylor was released from the 53-man roster on Wednesday and signed back to the practice squad on Friday, and his elevation will give the Packers a third running back option behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and a special teams option for Rich Bisaccia.

Gaines played nine special teams snaps against the Bills. He will be one of seven safeties on the gameday roster for Week 12.

All teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from the practice squad each week. An individual player can only be elevated from the practice squad three times per season, so Taylor and Gaines now have one more elevation available this season. On Friday, both will revert back to the practice squad.

Elevations by week

Week 1: WR Juwann Winfree, S Micah Abernathy

Week 2: RB Patrick Taylor

Week 3: WR Juwann Winfree

Week 4: CB Kiondre Thomas

Week 5: None

Week 6: WR Juwann Winfree

Week 7: OLB La’Darius Hamilton

Week 8: S Innis Gaines, OLB Kobe Jones

Week 9: None

Week 10: OLB La’Darius Hamilton, K Ramiz Ahmed

Week 11: OLB La’Darius Hamilton

Week 12: RB Patrick Taylor, S Innis Gaines

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

