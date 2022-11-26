ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 12 vs. Eagles

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E0uGf_0jOTN5hc00

The Green Bay Packers (4-7) know a 6-0 finish to the 2022 regular season will likely be required to get into the postseason, and the gauntlet begins Sunday night in Philadelphia against the team with the NFL’s best record.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 12 showdown against the Eagles will go down:

Zach Kruse (4-7): Eagles 30, Packers 22

Coming off a mini-bye and knowing the season is on the line, I expect the Packers to be sharp and play well for at least part of the night. But it will take a 60-minute performance to beat the Eagles on the road in primetime, and I’m just not confident Matt LaFleur’s team can produce it against a top opponent. The Eagles have the advantage in too many areas, including along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Brandon Carwile (4-7): Eagles 27, Packers 21

Even though Philadelphia looks beatable at the moment, that doesn’t change the fact that Green Bay is still a complete and utter mess. The Eagles are very well-rounded and that could be disastrous for a Packers team that struggles to play complimentary football. If they commit to giving the ball to Aaron Jones, perhaps they can go down swinging against a Philadelphia run defense that has been hurting since the loss of Jordan Davis. However, Green Bay would still need to find a way to contain Jalen Hurts and this Eagles offense. There’s a good chance Hurts will run all over this Packers defense and also do a fair amount of damage through the air. Overall, I think last week’s performances against the Titans showed that Green Bay won’t be turning the page this season. Come Sunday night, they will likely be handed their sixth loss in seven games and everyone can start booking offseason tee times.

Paul Bretl (4-7): Eagles 27, Packers 17

The Eagles have been turnover prone as of late, but other than that, there isn’t much that we can hang our hats on when it comes to reasons why the Packers can win this one. Philly has an MVP candidate at quarterback, one of the best offensive lines in football, and several weapons on offense. Defensively, they have a fierce defensive front and an aggressive, turnover-generating secondary. It’s difficult to see how the Green Bay defense gets enough stops over four quarters. Meanwhile, the Packers’ offense will have a tough time getting the ground game going, and the passing game just isn’t good enough to lean on heavily. Complimentary football will again allude Green Bay.

Brennen Rupp (4-7): Eagles 27, Packers 16

The Packers pass rush has been nonexistent since Rashan Gary went down for the season. It will likely continue to be absent on Sunday night against the best offensive line in football. Jalen Hurts will have all day to pick apart Green Bay’s secondary. If the Packers are going to pull off the upset they will have to force a couple of turnovers to give Aaron Rodgers and the offense extra swings at the plate. Even if Green Bay’s defense forces turnovers, the offense hasn’t played well enough to make one think they’d take advantage of those miscues. Give me the Eagles by 10-plus points as the Packers dreadful season continues.

Writer Prediction Score Record

Zach Kruse Loss 30-22 4-7

Brandon Carwile Loss 27-21 4-7

Paul Bretl Loss 27-17 4-7

Brennen Rupp Loss 27-16 4-7

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Star Quarterback's Wife

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have "no plans" to shut down quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is concerning news, considering the ailments and injuries that the Rams quarterback has been dealing with over the past several weeks. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has taken the injuries particularly hard. She was "not OK" while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Aaron Rodgers' Performance Tonight

Aaron Rodgers has been one of the NFL's most-accurate quarterbacks of all-time in recent years, basically never throwing interceptions, especially multiple in the same game. But that's changed this year. Sunday night, Rodgers has already thrown two interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is Rodgers' second game with multiple interceptions...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. leaves game with an injury

While the Miami Dolphins opened the second half of their contest against the Houston Texans up 30-0, they’ve continued to suffer injuries to impact players. After left tackle Terron Armstead was ruled out at half time, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. headed back to the locker room during their first drive of the second half. He appeared to be looking at his lower leg.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy