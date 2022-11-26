Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 12 vs. Eagles

The Green Bay Packers (4-7) know a 6-0 finish to the 2022 regular season will likely be required to get into the postseason, and the gauntlet begins Sunday night in Philadelphia against the team with the NFL’s best record.

Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 12 showdown against the Eagles will go down:

Zach Kruse (4-7): Eagles 30, Packers 22

Coming off a mini-bye and knowing the season is on the line, I expect the Packers to be sharp and play well for at least part of the night. But it will take a 60-minute performance to beat the Eagles on the road in primetime, and I’m just not confident Matt LaFleur’s team can produce it against a top opponent. The Eagles have the advantage in too many areas, including along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Brandon Carwile (4-7): Eagles 27, Packers 21

Even though Philadelphia looks beatable at the moment, that doesn’t change the fact that Green Bay is still a complete and utter mess. The Eagles are very well-rounded and that could be disastrous for a Packers team that struggles to play complimentary football. If they commit to giving the ball to Aaron Jones, perhaps they can go down swinging against a Philadelphia run defense that has been hurting since the loss of Jordan Davis. However, Green Bay would still need to find a way to contain Jalen Hurts and this Eagles offense. There’s a good chance Hurts will run all over this Packers defense and also do a fair amount of damage through the air. Overall, I think last week’s performances against the Titans showed that Green Bay won’t be turning the page this season. Come Sunday night, they will likely be handed their sixth loss in seven games and everyone can start booking offseason tee times.

Paul Bretl (4-7): Eagles 27, Packers 17

The Eagles have been turnover prone as of late, but other than that, there isn’t much that we can hang our hats on when it comes to reasons why the Packers can win this one. Philly has an MVP candidate at quarterback, one of the best offensive lines in football, and several weapons on offense. Defensively, they have a fierce defensive front and an aggressive, turnover-generating secondary. It’s difficult to see how the Green Bay defense gets enough stops over four quarters. Meanwhile, the Packers’ offense will have a tough time getting the ground game going, and the passing game just isn’t good enough to lean on heavily. Complimentary football will again allude Green Bay.

Brennen Rupp (4-7): Eagles 27, Packers 16

The Packers pass rush has been nonexistent since Rashan Gary went down for the season. It will likely continue to be absent on Sunday night against the best offensive line in football. Jalen Hurts will have all day to pick apart Green Bay’s secondary. If the Packers are going to pull off the upset they will have to force a couple of turnovers to give Aaron Rodgers and the offense extra swings at the plate. Even if Green Bay’s defense forces turnovers, the offense hasn’t played well enough to make one think they’d take advantage of those miscues. Give me the Eagles by 10-plus points as the Packers dreadful season continues.

Writer Prediction Score Record

Zach Kruse Loss 30-22 4-7

Brandon Carwile Loss 27-21 4-7

Paul Bretl Loss 27-17 4-7

Brennen Rupp Loss 27-16 4-7