kidnewsradio.com
Museum of Idaho names new Executive Director from within
The Museum of Idaho is announcing its new executive director after an extensive nationwide search. Jeff Carr, currently the Sr. Director of External Affairs, will be taking the helm in January when current executive director Karen Baker retires. Museum board chair Joe Giebel said the selection committee chose Carr, 37,...
kidnewsradio.com
Windy Winter storm conditions expected through Tuesday morning
Scattered snow showers are expected to pass through the region with very windy conditions starting in the late evening hours tonight, continuing into the entire day on Monday, and finally disappearing during the day on Tuesday. This could create dangerous blowing snow conditions across the region during that span which could cause road closures.
