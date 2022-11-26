Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball Hosts Virginia for ACC/Big Ten Challenge
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball hosts Virginia at the Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The contest is the annual "Wear White" game for the Lady Lions. All fans are encouraged to wear white clothing in the arena. Parking. Parking for...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Heads to Clemson Tuesday for ACC/Big Ten Challenge
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team faces its first true road test of the season Tuesday night when the Nittany Lions travel to Clemson for the ACC/Big Ten Men's Basketball Challenge presented by Continental Tire. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPNU. FOLLOW ALONG.
Mountain West announces all-conference teams
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KSEE) – Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener has passed for more than 300 yards in four of his last five games. For the season, he has 2,432 passing yards and 19 total touchdowns. But he missed four-and-a-half games due to injury, so he was not named the Mountain West Offensive Player of […]
GoPSUsports.com
Women's Volleyball Receives No. 4 Seed in NCAA Tournament
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – — Postseason volleyball is back at Rec Hall for the first time since 2019. Penn State received a No. 4 seed in its region of the NCAA Division I Tournament and will host UMBC, No. 5 seed UCF, and Yale for the first two rounds.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Fencing Team Signs Two Top Recruits
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion fencing teams, under the guidance of interim head coach Adam Kaszubowski, have signed two top recruits as part of Penn State's 2022-23 recruiting class. Kaszubowski welcomes California-native Spencer Burke and Hong Kong's Cheng Tit Nam into this year's recruiting class. Both will compete in men's foil.
GoPSUsports.com
Porter Leads All-Big Ten Defense and Special Teams Selections
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media on Tuesday. Porter led 13 All-Big Ten selections on defense and special teams. All-Big Ten offensive honors will be announced on Wednesday. Joining Porter as All-Big Ten...
Hanford Sentinel
Tigers roar: Lemoore wins Division II Championship in shootout over Cavaliers
Something had to give on Nov. 25 when No. 1 seed Central Valley Christian Cavaliers and No. 3 seed Lemoore High Tigers met for the CIF Central Section Division II Championship in Visalia. Entering the game, the Cavaliers had one of the best defenses in the section, allowing only 13 points in 12 games, while the Tigers offense averaged 47 points per game.
GoPSUsports.com
Bothun Captures Fourth CHA Goaltender of the Week Nod
WINTHROP, Mass. - Penn State women's ice hockey junior Josie Bothun was named College Hockey America Goaltender of the Week on Monday. This is Bothun's fourth weekly award that she has earned this season. In the two games at the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase, she tallied 51 saves while recording a GAA of 2.50 with a save percentage of .911. In her shutout win against Boston University, Bothun stopped 21 shots on 21 attempted.
GoPSUsports.com
Stoll Named Finalist For Patrick Mannelly Award
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt senior long snapper Chris Stoll was named a Finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award on Monday. He is one of three finalists for the honor, joining Oklahoma State's Matt Hembrough and UCF's Alex Ward. The Mannelly Award is presented to the best...
Lemoore, Mendota find out matchups for state regional bowl games
(KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday night, the Lemoore Tigers and the Mendota Aztecs were two of six teams in the Central Section to win championships in high school football. Both teams held up their winners plaques for their respective divisions, celebrated their victories and, as of Sunday afternoon, were back to work preparing for their state […]
humboldtsports.com
Local MMA fighter crowned CAMO state champion
Dupree Stewart of the Institute of Combat in Arcata has become the first local fighter to win a California Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Organization state championship after a big win at Visalia last week. Stewart improved to 5-0 in the cage with a third-round submission of Shane Christie in a...
earnthenecklace.com
Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?
The people of Fresno still can’t believe that their favorite anchor Caroline Collins is leaving KSEE 24 News in November 2022. The famous anchor and TikToker took to social media a few days back and announced her departure from the station. Now her devoted followers have many questions, the most pressing of which is whether or not Collins’ new position will require her to relocate from Fresno. Fortunately, the KSEE 24 sunrise and midday anchor provided all of the information they needed. Here is what she has to say about her exit.
fresyes.com
POLL: The Best Taco Places in Fresno
Fresno loves it’s Tacos. Heck, we have a whole section of the site dedicated to just Tacos. But who in Fresno serves up the best Tacos?. We looked at yelp and will mention their highest rated below but we’re more interested in what our FresYes community thinks. The...
Artist and Fresno Native Rae Dunn donates to Marjaree Mason Center
Excitement filled the Marjaree Mason Center as artist and Fresno native Rae Dunn unboxed items from her clothing line and gifted them to the families being served.
Incoming rain will help farmers after 2022 drought report
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Rain headed towards the Central Valley late this week won’t be a drought buster, according to experts. The rain is a welcomed sight to farmers and growers. They need the rain on their soil now more than ever. “There’s always something getting harvested in the valley, in particular, citrus right now […]
csufresno.edu
Family seeking justice for Fresno State student killed in hit-and-run one year ago
One year after a Fresno State criminology major was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 180, a police report confirmed the student was not drunk at the wheel. Devan Elayda’s death on Nov. 27, 2021, was covered by local and national news publications due to her popularity on social media. She was a popular online influencer for fashion, with a prominent fan base on TikTok and Instagram.
Visalia kicks off holiday season with 76th Candy Cane Lane Parade
The floats and performers in downtown Visalia Monday night transformed Main Street into Candy Cane Lane.
KMPH.com
Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
GV Wire
Here’s Where You Can Buy Gas for $3.49 a Gallon in Fresno
Gas has dropped to less than $4 a gallon in Fresno at a handful of locations, including the Valero on East Belmont Avenue, where regular sold for $3.49 Monday morning. The drop in local gas prices mirrors a nationwide trend. “The national average pump price for a gallon of gas...
KMJ
Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
Comments / 0