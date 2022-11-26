ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Analysis-Soccer-Dazzling Dembele completes two-man job to help France reach last 16

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

DOHA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Kylian Mbappe will grab the headlines after his second-half double sent France into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Saturday, but Ousmane Dembele was the man who facilitated the defending champions' success.

Dembele was everywhere on the flank - close to Jules Kounde, who lacked experience at right back, and wreaking havoc further up the pitch in a tremendous two-man job that kept Denmark on their toes and repeatedly pegged them back.

He started the Group D clash at the 974 Stadium deeper than usual after being asked to track back by coach Didier Deschamps, who was looking for safety on the right.

But the Barcelona thoroughbred brought danger time and time again with his dribbles and crosses, proving a nightmare for Denmark's Joakim Maehle with his stop-and-go dribbles.

Dembele had already been impressive in France's 4-1 victory against Australia in their opening game, but Saturday's display probably cemented his place in the starting lineup and gave Deschamps more tactical options.

While he still lacks the devastating scoring touch of Mbappe or Olivier Giroud, Dembele, along with Antoine Griezmann, played a selfless game that allowed Mbappe to do what he does best - find the net and take the limelight.

His cross for Adrien Rabiot's threatening header midway through the first half, after a brilliant counter-attacking run, was just one of many superb moves to pick from Dembele's match.

Another one came in the 38th minute when, near his own area, Dembele stole the ball from Maehle, his direct opponent who possibly ended the first half feeling dizzy.

In 2018, Dembele had lost his place in the starting XI after a poor performance in the first game of the group stage.

"In 2018, I was going through tough years," he said this week, admitting that he now had a healthier lifestyle.

"Well it's not like I was being crazy, but I'm watching myself much more now. I'm now on a year and a half without injuries. I'm 25 and more mature in my game."

Dembele was the first to bring danger in the second half with yet another dazzling run before setting up Mbappe for a potential opener with a silky pass from the penalty spot.

He then faded, exhausted, leaving it to Mbappe to finish the job with an 86th minute winner after his opener just past the hour before Andreas Christensen levelled for the Danes.

Dembele is likely to be on the bench against Tunisia on Wednesday in Les Bleus's final group game, getting a well-deserved rest ahead of the knockout stage where he undoubtedly will catch the eye again.

In Pictures: World Cup Action

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZq7B_0jOTJZi500

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
The Comeback

Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup

Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close.  After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle.  Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
The Associated Press

World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
Yardbarker

PSG Club Chief Gives Surprising Claim Over Mbappe Heading to Real Madrid in Future

Earlier this past summer, Kylian Mbappe made the shocking decision to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain rather than head to Real Madrid on a free transfer. Mbappe cites wanting to make history for his hometown club as why he opted to extend rather than leave. As the 23-year-old shines at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos was asked by a Spanish outlet about Mbappe joining Real Madrid in the future.
Yardbarker

Argentina-Poland Matchup Not Duel Between Barcelona Star, Messi, Polish Manager says

When Poland faces off against Argentina on Wednesday in the last group stage fixture, it will be a matchup that pins two great players against one another: Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. However, Polish manager Czeslaw Michniewicz believes it’s a clash between Poland and Argentina, not Lewandowski and Messi. This...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-France’s Kounde steps into shoes of World Cup veteran

DOHA (Reuters) – Defender Jules Kounde has taken on an unlikely role in the French team at the World Cup in Qatar: replacing a veteran right back benched for his poor play. Kounde, who turned 24 this month, has stepped in for the previously well-established Benjamin Pavard in the starting line-up, after a Pavard blunder against Australia cost the defending World Cup champions a goal.
theScore

Fullkrug scores late vs. Spain to keep Germany's slim World Cup hopes alive

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. At least they're improving. Substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give Germany a 1-1...
Reuters

Reuters

655K+
Followers
366K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy