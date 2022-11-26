ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Teaching lifestyle change could curb diabetes

NEW YORK – Around one in five American adults visit an emergency room each year. They’re typically seeking care for an urgent health problem. But these moments of contact with the health care system create opportunities to discover other underlying, undiagnosed issues. For instance, at New York University’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bay News 9

Advocates call for more funding in the fight against diabetes

BRONX, NY - Chris Norwood knows what the country’s diabetes crisis looks like. She sees the effects of widespread disease every day on her way to work. The neighborhood around her South Bronx office is the epitome of a community plagued by diabetes — people in wheelchairs with missing feet, a dialysis center every few blocks. “Something's terribly wrong, that this is allowed to happen,” says Norwood, “that you can see this throughout the community.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy