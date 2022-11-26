Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Sharp-Shooting Farm Robot Can Treat 500,000 Plants Per Hour With 95% Decrease in Chemical Sprays
With 50 spray nozzles and a sophisticated computer system, tractors out in California’s central valley are towing artificially-intelligent robots behind them that look set to launch a fourth revolution in agriculture. Passing over a field they can specifically target individual weeds and crops at a rate of 20 per...
Bay News 9
The shocking science about static electricity during winter
The other day I was shopping at the grocery store. When I reached for a bag of potatoes, I felt a burst of static electricity. It happened again when I went to produce. It happened a third time in pet supplies. I know many of you have felt this sensation,...
natureworldnews.com
Mysterious Fungi Group Belongs to New Tree of Life Branch After Deviating from Other Fungi 300 Million Years Ago
Fungi or a fungus as we know it are neither plants or animals and have a kingdom of their own in the tree of life. One of the most famous forms of fungi are mushrooms, which many people reportedly thought of as plants. However, fungi are closer to us or...
