Utah RB Tavion Thomas declaring for NFL draft, won’t face CU Buffs

The No. 14 Utah Utes will be without their leading rusher against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.

Tavion Thomas, who has just under 700 yards rushing this season, injured his toe in Utah’s loss to Oregon last week and out of caution for his future, he announced via Twitter that he’ll be ending his season and declaring for the upcoming NFL draft . He does, however, still plan on playing in the East-West Shrine Game in February.

Thomas rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown last season against the Buffs.

Utah enters the final week of the regular season needing some major help to make the Pac-12 Championship Game , but the 8-3 Utes should make a solid bowl regardless.

